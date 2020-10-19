 

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering 

19.10.2020   

Oslo, 19 October 2020 – Adevinta ASA announced today that it has launched an offering of approximately €1,060 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes, consisting of notes due 2025 and 2027 (the “Senior Secured Notes”).

Adevinta previously announced its plans to syndicate a new senior secured Term Loan B facility consisting of a €900 million EUR-denominated tranche and a $500 million U.S. dollar-denominated tranche (the “Term Loan B”). 

The aggregate principal amount of the Senior Secured Notes and the Term Loan B is expected to be €2.386 billion, which will be used to, among other things, fund a portion of the cash consideration for the acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group (“eCG”) and refinance existing debt. 

The Senior Secured Notes and Term Loan B will be guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of Adevinta and eCG and secured by shares of certain of the guarantors as well as certain material bank accounts and the intercompany receivables of Adevinta.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Senior Secured Notes discussed in this release have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons without registration or pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration under that act. 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail investors in EEA or the United Kingdom.

Marie de Scorbiac
Head of Investor Relations
ir@adevinta.com

ZeitTitel
09:43 Uhr
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta publication of Information Memorandum and preliminary results as of and for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
13.10.20
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta Announces Proposed Term Loan B Facility
12.10.20
Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Mandatory notification of trade
08.10.20
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta continues the optimization of its portfolio by divesting Avito in Morocco, Tayara in Tunisia, and Fincaraíz in Colombia
07.10.20
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Extraordinary General Meeting - 29 October 2020
07.10.20
ZeitTitel
06.08.20
9
Adevinta - classified media