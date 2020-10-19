Hyatt Announces Plans for Andaz Lisbon

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with Feuring Hotel Lissabon GmbH & Co. KG for the first Andaz hotel in Lisbon. Expected to open in 2024, Andaz Lisbon will offer guests an exciting new luxury lifestyle hotel in the Portuguese capital – named one of the world’s best destinations in 2019 – and it will represent a key milestone in Hyatt’s continued brand growth in Southern Europe. Andaz Lisbon is set to become the second Hyatt-branded hotel in Lisbon following the planned opening of Hyatt Regency Lisbon in 2022.

Located in the center of Lisbon’s bustling Baixa district and situated along the main pedestrian road, Rua Augusta, the hotel will be comprised of five separate buildings, including the former offices of one of the major banks in Portugal, Banco Português de Investimento (BPI). This central building of the hotel will offer 169 guestrooms, with the surrounding four satellite buildings of the hotel offering guests various private suites to choose from. This unique layout will allow guests to fully embrace the locale and experience authentic regional elements of Lisbon that stimulate the senses.

With the exciting coastal city of Lisbon as the backdrop, the hotel will deliver a stay experience that encourages curious travelers to explore the historic center, magnificent plazas and the riverfront, as well as the vibrant neighborhoods of Bairro Alto and Chiado. Located near major shopping streets and restaurants offering Lisbon’s world-famous cuisine, guests will be able to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes the city has to offer.

“As we continue to prioritize thoughtful growth in places that matter most to our guests, World of Hyatt members and customers, we look forward to introducing the Andaz brand to Lisbon and expanding our brand footprint in Portugal,” said Nuno Galvão Pinto, regional vice president development Europe, Hyatt. “We are pleased to be collaborating with Feuring to expand the Andaz brand across Europe and meet a much desired demand for luxury lifestyle accommodations in Lisbon.”

Andaz Lisbon will incorporate the rich culture and heritage of Lisbon through locally inspired architecture and design, led by the architects Andreas Mörschel and Pedro Reis as well as Bastir Interior Design. Guests will be able to enjoy cocktails and local dishes at the hotel’s rooftop restaurant, bar, and Andaz Lounge, and relax and rejuvenate at the spa and fitness center. The signature Andaz Studio spaces will offer stylish and vibrant settings for corporate and social events.