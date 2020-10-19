Zentiva Reinforces Its Presence In Greece To Better Serve Greek People

Prague (ots/PRNewswire) - Zentiva reinforces its presence in Greece by signing a

"Our cooperation with Zentiva, a leading generics company internationally,enhances even further our commercial presence in the therapeutic categories wetraditionally operate with great success, such as in cardiology, the centralnervous system and urology," commented Panagiotis Giannouleas, Lavipharm's COOand Country Manager. "Our corporate strengths and extensive product portfolioscomplement each other. Our dedicated teams are vigorously working together tobuild a strong partnership, leading us to better meet patient needs."About ZentivaZentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients inEurope and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,500 people and a networkof production sites - including flagship sites in Prague and Bucharest - Zentivastrives to be the champion of branded generic medicines and OTC products inEurope to better support people's daily healthcare needs.At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not aprivilege. More than ever, people need better access to high-quality affordablemedicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists,wholesalers, regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions thatwe all depend on.Learn more about Zentiva on http://www.zentiva.com/ .Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpgMedia Contact:Mounira LemouiHead of CommunicationsZENTIVA GROUP, a.s.U kabelovny 529/16, Dolní M?cholupy, 102 00 Prague 10Cell: (+420) 727 873 159E-mail: mounira.lemoui@zentiva.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/132270/4737437OTS: Zentiva