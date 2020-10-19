 

Zentiva Reinforces Its Presence In Greece To Better Serve Greek People

Prague (ots/PRNewswire) - Zentiva reinforces its presence in Greece by signing a
partnership with the company Lavipharm for representation, promotion, and
distribution of its pharmaceutical products in Greece. With an established
presence in Europe, Zentiva continues to strengthen its capabilities and service
offering for people, by partnering with Lavipharm.

"We are very proud to strengthen our presence in Greece where we want to play a
key role by delivering more high-quality and affordable medicines that people
depend on every day. Zentiva joined forces with Lavipharm to establish a ground
presence in the country and strengthen Zentiva's position in Europe," said
Xavier Lasserre, Head of Commercial, Zentiva. "Through this new partnership, we
are convinced that the combination of our two businesses will bring value to
patients in Greece."

"Our cooperation with Zentiva, a leading generics company internationally,
enhances even further our commercial presence in the therapeutic categories we
traditionally operate with great success, such as in cardiology, the central
nervous system and urology," commented Panagiotis Giannouleas, Lavipharm's COO
and Country Manager. "Our corporate strengths and extensive product portfolios
complement each other. Our dedicated teams are vigorously working together to
build a strong partnership, leading us to better meet patient needs."

About Zentiva

Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in
Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,500 people and a network
of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague and Bucharest - Zentiva
strives to be the champion of branded generic medicines and OTC products in
Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs.

At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a
privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable
medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists,
wholesalers, regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that
we all depend on.

Learn more about Zentiva on http://www.zentiva.com/ .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:
Mounira Lemoui
Head of Communications
ZENTIVA GROUP, a.s.
U kabelovny 529/16, Dolní M?cholupy, 102 00 Prague 10
Cell: (+420) 727 873 159
E-mail: mounira.lemoui@zentiva.com

Disclaimer

