 

Aurora Hosts Data Security and Governance Forum and Announces Inclusion of its SDK Case Study in the CAICT Blue Book

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it hosted a forum themed “Accelerating Market-oriented Allocation of Data Assets: Data Security and Governance” in Shenzhen on September 27, 2020 in conjunction with the Security Research Institute of China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (“CAICT Security Research Institute”) and the Global Law Office. Regulatory officials from government agencies and thought leaders within the data industry attended the forum, including Mr. Yongzhong Xiao, Deputy Director at the Shenzhen Communications Administration, Mr. Anbo Dong, Deputy Director at the Information Security Evaluation Center of Shenzhen Government Services Data Administration, Mr. Tian Chen, Deputy Director of CAICT Security Research Institute and Mr. Yanzhe He, panelist from the National App Governance Work Group.

Senior compliance and security legal representatives from Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, Xiaomi and Meituan also presented at the forum. The forum facilitated interactive discussions and the opportunity to share insights with hundreds of experts in the field of data management from law firms and industry associations, touching on a wide range of current issues, including new considerations for data security governance, mobile APP personal information protection and the balance between data flow and security.

In addition, the CAICT Security Research Institute also released its Software Development Kit (SDK) Security and Compliance Blue Book (2020) (“Blue Book”) at the forum. In contrast to the 2019 edition, the Blue Book assessed major third-party SDKs by categories and market applications, examined key security concerns in third-party SDK applications by using case studies, and discussed numerous compliance issues that third-party SDK providers and mobile APP developers face while collaborating. By learning from the experiences and practices of the European Union and the United States, the Blue Book also proposed a set of practical suggestions that were more applicable to China, covering laws and regulations, business accountabilities, technical standards and industry self-regulation.

