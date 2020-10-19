 

EnerDynamic Signed Exclusive Sales Agreement with Matrix for Units for the Mining and Oil Sector

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. ("EHT" or the "Company") (TSXV:EHT) is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive sales agreement with Matrix Inc. ("Matrix"), a national services company that focuses on the resource and services sectors, for the sale of 9' x 12' Heli-Units.

 

The agreement gives Matrix the exclusive right to sell the mining and oil sector EHT's 9' x 12' off grid heli-unit and larger units for mining and oil exploration camps across Canada.

 

In recent weeks, Matrix has ordered and received the first 9' x 12' heli-unit from EHT; subsequently Matrix placed an order for 10 such units and they have been completed and shipped. Matrix has placed an open order for an additional 100 units to be drawn down over the next 4 to 5 months. This could increase as orders for 2021 exploration ramps up.

 

Each of the units retails for $25,000 dollars and includes 6 of EHT's new back-contact solar panels, Alpha Outback inverter and 4 Green PLC Batteries.

 

Martin Knutson, CEO of Matrix, commented: "Working with EnerDynamic is our next step in delivering a green incentive to remote operations across Canada. The mining, oil and gas and indigenous communities will benefit greatly from this technology. We are excited about bringing solar to our existing clients and to developing new opportunities with this outstanding solar product."

 

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented: "We are very excited about this opportunity; Matrix is a leader in the fly-in exploration market and we know our speciality Heli-Units are what the mining and oil sectors have needed for a while: a green solution. This is another exciting, profitable vertical for our products."

 

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

 

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

