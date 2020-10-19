 

Business Reporter Addressing the technology skills gap

Creating your own team of talented technologists doesn't have to be hard

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Becs Roycroft, Senior Director of Global Emerging Talent Operations and Reskill at Emerging Talent & Technology provider mthree, explores how the skills gap in technology can be addressed.

Finding, training and retaining talent is a problem in industries that are experiencing fast moving changes to technology. Organizations have a number of options when it comes to recruiting: in-house HR teams, external job boards or standard recruitment agencies. But these can end up being costly.

mthree have a different approach. They take emerging talent from colleges and universities and train people in the technology their clients need. Once trained, their "Alumni" are embedded into roles at client organisations and supported with continued skills development.

This is effective because the knowledge people gain at university is not always the knowledge that they need at work. Universities don't have access to real life business problems that bring theory to life and therefore cannot train people to be enterprise ready professionals.

mthree also help organisations reskill their existing staff, taking them from roles that may be disappearing and retraining them with new skills  that are in high demand.

"75 million jobs in 20 major economies are expected to be displaced by 2022. At the same time, technological advances and new ways of working could also create 133 million new roles."

Technological change is shifting workplace requirements rapidly. By building a pool of talented employees who are upskilled continuously, employers can future-proof their workforce.

To learn more about building technology teams, watch the video.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About mthree

mthree find, hire and train technology talent in the skills that are most in demand and embed them seamlessly into organisations. The company works with apprentices, new grads, second jobbers through to experienced experts, helping organisations build new teams and capabilities. In addition they help organisations upskill or retain existing or new employees. And their Vets Academy leverages the skills of military personnel and restructures them for a civilian environment.

https://www.mthree.com/



