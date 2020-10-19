Trilliant Partners with 1NCE for a Cost-Effective Cellular Solution to Cover the Last Mile for IIoT
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 19.10.2020, 11:10 | 71 | 0 |
Windsor/Cologne (ots) - Trilliant, a global provider of revolutionary smart
communications solutions in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), smart
energy and smart city space, announces that they have agreed to partner with
1NCE (https://1nce.com/) to deliver low-cost cellular connectivity designed to
make last mile connections for low data IIoT and smart meter applications.
1NCE is a leading global Tier-1 Internet of Things (IoT) Carrier by enabling
scalable cellular communication services seamlessly across all available
technologies such as 2G, 3G, 4G, NB-IoT and LTE-M at a single tariff in over 100
countries worldwide with no additional service fees. 1NCE is specialized in
managed connectivity services for IoT applications including asset tracking,
tank monitoring, vehicle telematics, waste management and smart metering.
communications solutions in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), smart
energy and smart city space, announces that they have agreed to partner with
1NCE (https://1nce.com/) to deliver low-cost cellular connectivity designed to
make last mile connections for low data IIoT and smart meter applications.
1NCE is a leading global Tier-1 Internet of Things (IoT) Carrier by enabling
scalable cellular communication services seamlessly across all available
technologies such as 2G, 3G, 4G, NB-IoT and LTE-M at a single tariff in over 100
countries worldwide with no additional service fees. 1NCE is specialized in
managed connectivity services for IoT applications including asset tracking,
tank monitoring, vehicle telematics, waste management and smart metering.
The technology provides Trilliant with another solution for last mile mobile
communications to support low bandwidth IoT, IIoT and smart grid devices, and
further enablesflexible options for smart metering and additional IIoT devices
to accommodate future growth as customers' unique needs evolve.
Full Release: https://1nce.com/en/news/trilliant/
About Trilliant
Trilliant empowers the energy industry with the only purpose-built
communications platform that enables utilities and cities to securely and
reliably deploy any application - on one powerful network. With the most
field-proven, globally compliant solution in the market, Trilliant empowers you
by connecting the world of things®.
About 1NCE
1NCE is the first fully-fledged IoT network carrier worldwide to offer reliable
connectivity services based on an IoT flat rate. This makes IoT applications
such as smart metering or vehicle telematics affordable. 1NCE cooperates with
Deutsche Telekom AG and its roaming partners as well as China Telecom Global.
Contact:
Brian Lassiter
Trilliant Networks, Inc.
http://www.trilliant.com
mailto:brian.lassiter@trilliant.com
Dennis Knake
1NCE GmbH
http://www.1nce.com
mailto:dennis.knake@1nce.com
+49 151 627 776 43
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133619/4737480
OTS: 1NCE
communications to support low bandwidth IoT, IIoT and smart grid devices, and
further enablesflexible options for smart metering and additional IIoT devices
to accommodate future growth as customers' unique needs evolve.
Full Release: https://1nce.com/en/news/trilliant/
About Trilliant
Trilliant empowers the energy industry with the only purpose-built
communications platform that enables utilities and cities to securely and
reliably deploy any application - on one powerful network. With the most
field-proven, globally compliant solution in the market, Trilliant empowers you
by connecting the world of things®.
About 1NCE
1NCE is the first fully-fledged IoT network carrier worldwide to offer reliable
connectivity services based on an IoT flat rate. This makes IoT applications
such as smart metering or vehicle telematics affordable. 1NCE cooperates with
Deutsche Telekom AG and its roaming partners as well as China Telecom Global.
Contact:
Brian Lassiter
Trilliant Networks, Inc.
http://www.trilliant.com
mailto:brian.lassiter@trilliant.com
Dennis Knake
1NCE GmbH
http://www.1nce.com
mailto:dennis.knake@1nce.com
+49 151 627 776 43
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133619/4737480
OTS: 1NCE
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0