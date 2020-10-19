Trilliant Partners with 1NCE for a Cost-Effective Cellular Solution to Cover the Last Mile for IIoT

Windsor/Cologne (ots) - Trilliant, a global provider of revolutionary smart

The technology provides Trilliant with another solution for last mile mobilecommunications to support low bandwidth IoT, IIoT and smart grid devices, andfurther enablesflexible options for smart metering and additional IIoT devicesto accommodate future growth as customers' unique needs evolve.Full Release: https://1nce.com/en/news/trilliant/About TrilliantTrilliant empowers the energy industry with the only purpose-builtcommunications platform that enables utilities and cities to securely andreliably deploy any application - on one powerful network. With the mostfield-proven, globally compliant solution in the market, Trilliant empowers youby connecting the world of things®.About 1NCE1NCE is the first fully-fledged IoT network carrier worldwide to offer reliableconnectivity services based on an IoT flat rate. This makes IoT applicationssuch as smart metering or vehicle telematics affordable. 1NCE cooperates withDeutsche Telekom AG and its roaming partners as well as China Telecom Global.Contact:Brian LassiterTrilliant Networks, Inc.http://www.trilliant.commailto:brian.lassiter@trilliant.comDennis Knake1NCE GmbHhttp://www.1nce.commailto:dennis.knake@1nce.com+49 151 627 776 43Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133619/4737480OTS: 1NCE