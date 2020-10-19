ATP Electronics' Latest pSLC Embedded SSDs Offer Best TCO with Customizable Endurance / Own-Developed FW and Manufacturing Processes Configured to Meet Diverse Embedded / Industrial Workloads and Applications (FOTO)

Taipei, Taiwan (ots) - ATP Electronics, the leading manufacturer of "Industrial

"We were previously able to custom-configure firmware development for ourlarger-volume strategic customers; by redesigning our product firmware,production testing tools, and even operational processes, we can now customizeproducts for a wider base of customers, including those with smaller volumerequirements," Huang continued.Premium Line: Best TCO Value for Cost per TBW/DWPD EnduranceATP's Premium Line uses advanced controller and firmware technologies to makesure that the offerings meet and even exceed the endurance requirements ofdemanding applications.Premium Line storage solutions are purpose-built for applications that requireuncompromising endurance and reliability at lower user capacities. Theseembedded flash storage devices are configured with pseudo single-level cell(pSLC) to extend the general endurance to more than 10 times of the sametriple-level cell (TLC) products. The pSLC technology dramatically improves thesustained write performance and reliability of the drives, making them suitablefor write-intensive applications. By storing only 1 bit per cell, Premium Linesolutions drive down TCO with longer service life using the most cost-effectiveNAND flash technology available.ATP experts are available to help customers assess the best TCO solution throughcustomization options. By carefully assessing, customizing and deliveringproducts fitted to customer's requirements, ATP can help ensure the most optimalpurchase decisions.For inquiries, please contact ATP regional sales, distributors, or send an emailto mailto:Info@atpinc.com .About ATPATP Electronics is the leading provider of "Industrial Only" NAND flash productsand DRAM modules for demanding industrial/automotive applications requiring thehighest levels of performance, reliability and endurance. A true manufacturerfor over 25 years, ATP manages every stage of the manufacturing process toensure quality and product longevity, offering in-house design, testing, andtuning from component to product level. For more information on ATP Electronics,please visit http://www.atpinc.com or contact us at mailto:info@atpinc.com .Media Contact:Kelly Lin (Kellylin@tw.atpinc.com)ATP Electronics Taiwan Inc. | www.atpinc.com10F, No. 185, TiDing Blvd, Sec. 2, Neihu, Taipei 114, TaiwanFollow ATP Electronics on LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/atp-electronicsFor more information on the product, visit: https://www.atpinc.com/Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/132246/4737482OTS: ATP Electronics