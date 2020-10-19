ATP Electronics' Latest pSLC Embedded SSDs Offer Best TCO with Customizable Endurance / Own-Developed FW and Manufacturing Processes Configured to Meet Diverse Embedded / Industrial Workloads and Applications (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 19.10.2020, 11:10 | 44 | 0 |
Taipei, Taiwan (ots) - ATP Electronics, the leading manufacturer of "Industrial
Only" memory and storage solutions launches the A700Pi/E700Pi Series, a new
generation of Premium Line pSLC NAND-based embedded SSDs. A game-changing
highlight for this generation is a new ATP-developed firmware and supporting
mass production infrastructure, which are fully customizable to endurance
configurations that are tailor-fitted to customer's requirements, to address any
variety of embedded/industrial usage cases. This once again demonstrates ATP's
commitment to deliver optimal total cost of ownership (TCO) value for its
customers as storage demands of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), edge
computing, and other high-reliability applications continue the upsurge.
"At the outset, off-the-shelf NAND flash storage products might be the easiest,
cost-friendly solutions to growing storage demands; however, initial purchase
costs do not present the big picture and customers can actually end up spending
more as hidden costs turn up in the long run. The challenge is the usage case
diversity we see across various projects. ATP encounters a different workload,
and thus different assessment and drive configuration requirements, for almost
every customer," said Peter Huang, Head of ATP's Embedded SSD Business Unit.
Only" memory and storage solutions launches the A700Pi/E700Pi Series, a new
generation of Premium Line pSLC NAND-based embedded SSDs. A game-changing
highlight for this generation is a new ATP-developed firmware and supporting
mass production infrastructure, which are fully customizable to endurance
configurations that are tailor-fitted to customer's requirements, to address any
variety of embedded/industrial usage cases. This once again demonstrates ATP's
commitment to deliver optimal total cost of ownership (TCO) value for its
customers as storage demands of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), edge
computing, and other high-reliability applications continue the upsurge.
"At the outset, off-the-shelf NAND flash storage products might be the easiest,
cost-friendly solutions to growing storage demands; however, initial purchase
costs do not present the big picture and customers can actually end up spending
more as hidden costs turn up in the long run. The challenge is the usage case
diversity we see across various projects. ATP encounters a different workload,
and thus different assessment and drive configuration requirements, for almost
every customer," said Peter Huang, Head of ATP's Embedded SSD Business Unit.
"We were previously able to custom-configure firmware development for our
larger-volume strategic customers; by redesigning our product firmware,
production testing tools, and even operational processes, we can now customize
products for a wider base of customers, including those with smaller volume
requirements," Huang continued.
Premium Line: Best TCO Value for Cost per TBW/DWPD Endurance
ATP's Premium Line uses advanced controller and firmware technologies to make
sure that the offerings meet and even exceed the endurance requirements of
demanding applications.
Premium Line storage solutions are purpose-built for applications that require
uncompromising endurance and reliability at lower user capacities. These
embedded flash storage devices are configured with pseudo single-level cell
(pSLC) to extend the general endurance to more than 10 times of the same
triple-level cell (TLC) products. The pSLC technology dramatically improves the
sustained write performance and reliability of the drives, making them suitable
for write-intensive applications. By storing only 1 bit per cell, Premium Line
solutions drive down TCO with longer service life using the most cost-effective
NAND flash technology available.
ATP experts are available to help customers assess the best TCO solution through
customization options. By carefully assessing, customizing and delivering
products fitted to customer's requirements, ATP can help ensure the most optimal
purchase decisions.
For inquiries, please contact ATP regional sales, distributors, or send an email
to mailto:Info@atpinc.com .
About ATP
ATP Electronics is the leading provider of "Industrial Only" NAND flash products
and DRAM modules for demanding industrial/automotive applications requiring the
highest levels of performance, reliability and endurance. A true manufacturer
for over 25 years, ATP manages every stage of the manufacturing process to
ensure quality and product longevity, offering in-house design, testing, and
tuning from component to product level. For more information on ATP Electronics,
please visit http://www.atpinc.com or contact us at mailto:info@atpinc.com .
Media Contact:
Kelly Lin (Kellylin@tw.atpinc.com)
ATP Electronics Taiwan Inc. | www.atpinc.com
10F, No. 185, TiDing Blvd, Sec. 2, Neihu, Taipei 114, Taiwan
Follow ATP Electronics on LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/atp-electronics
For more information on the product, visit: https://www.atpinc.com/
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/132246/4737482
OTS: ATP Electronics
larger-volume strategic customers; by redesigning our product firmware,
production testing tools, and even operational processes, we can now customize
products for a wider base of customers, including those with smaller volume
requirements," Huang continued.
Premium Line: Best TCO Value for Cost per TBW/DWPD Endurance
ATP's Premium Line uses advanced controller and firmware technologies to make
sure that the offerings meet and even exceed the endurance requirements of
demanding applications.
Premium Line storage solutions are purpose-built for applications that require
uncompromising endurance and reliability at lower user capacities. These
embedded flash storage devices are configured with pseudo single-level cell
(pSLC) to extend the general endurance to more than 10 times of the same
triple-level cell (TLC) products. The pSLC technology dramatically improves the
sustained write performance and reliability of the drives, making them suitable
for write-intensive applications. By storing only 1 bit per cell, Premium Line
solutions drive down TCO with longer service life using the most cost-effective
NAND flash technology available.
ATP experts are available to help customers assess the best TCO solution through
customization options. By carefully assessing, customizing and delivering
products fitted to customer's requirements, ATP can help ensure the most optimal
purchase decisions.
For inquiries, please contact ATP regional sales, distributors, or send an email
to mailto:Info@atpinc.com .
About ATP
ATP Electronics is the leading provider of "Industrial Only" NAND flash products
and DRAM modules for demanding industrial/automotive applications requiring the
highest levels of performance, reliability and endurance. A true manufacturer
for over 25 years, ATP manages every stage of the manufacturing process to
ensure quality and product longevity, offering in-house design, testing, and
tuning from component to product level. For more information on ATP Electronics,
please visit http://www.atpinc.com or contact us at mailto:info@atpinc.com .
Media Contact:
Kelly Lin (Kellylin@tw.atpinc.com)
ATP Electronics Taiwan Inc. | www.atpinc.com
10F, No. 185, TiDing Blvd, Sec. 2, Neihu, Taipei 114, Taiwan
Follow ATP Electronics on LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/atp-electronics
For more information on the product, visit: https://www.atpinc.com/
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/132246/4737482
OTS: ATP Electronics
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0