Sbanken Boligkreditt AS Partial redemption of ISIN NO0010745342
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 19.10.2020, 11:34 | 68 | 0 |
Sbanken Boligkreditt AS has bought back NOK 2 700 000 000.- of ISIN NO0010745342, Ticker SBANBK06, 15/21 FRN COVD. New outstanding amount NOK 2 000 000 000.00
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
