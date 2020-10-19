--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





personal data:





responsible party:



name: GAZIT GAIA Limited, a private limited company incorporated in Jersey

(legal person)



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------







reason:



reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with

managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Chaim Katzman

function: Chairman of the supervisory board



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





issuer information:



name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





information about deal:



ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 15.10.2020; UTC+02:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro





price volume

2.3257 30438



total volume: 30438

total price: 70789.6566

average price: 2.3257





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------









