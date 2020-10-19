MultiPlan Corporation Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Revenues Ahead of Refinancing

MultiPlan Corporation (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MPLN), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced preliminary revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 in advance of the previously announced refinancing transactions.

Although the financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 are not yet finalized, MultiPlan expects to report stronger than previously forecast revenue performance for the quarter. Preliminary September 2020 results continued the trend seen in July and August and the Company estimates revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020, to be between $220.0 million and $225.0 million, compared to $245.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $23.3 million or 9.5%, and compared to $206.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $15.6 million or 7.6%, in each case, calculated using the midpoint of the range.

The preliminary financial data included in this press release has been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, MultiPlan management.

Refinancing & Other Update

Based on MultiPlan’s revenue performance and favorable market conditions, the Company has launched a process to refinance its 7.125% Senior Notes due 2024 and indebtedness under its existing senior secured credit facilities with the goal of meaningfully lowering annual interest expense, extending maturities and increasing access to liquidity. However, the timing and terms of any such refinancing are subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance that such indebtedness will be refinanced. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

MultiPlan also announced that David Redmond, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, was diagnosed with COVID-19. Mr. Redmond is receiving treatment and continues to perform his responsibilities remotely as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. In the event Mr. Redmond is required to take medical leave, MultiPlan has developed a temporary plan to cover Mr. Redmond’s responsibilities.