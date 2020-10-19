Stratasys Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) (“Stratasys” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Israel time, at Meitar Law Offices, 16 Abba Hillel Road, 10th floor, Ramat Gan 5250608, Israel. The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting is Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
The agenda for the Meeting is as follows:
- Re-election of each of Messrs. Zeev Holtzman, John J. McEleney, Dov Ofer, David Reis and Yair Seroussi, and Mses. Ziva Patir and Adina Shorr, and initial election of Mr. Michael Schoellhorn, together constituting the Company’s director nominees, to serve as a director of the Company until the Company’s next annual general meeting of shareholders and until the due election and qualification of his or her successor, or until his or her earlier resignation, replacement or removal.
- Approval of the continuation of the payment of the current annual compensation packages (consisting of annual cash fees for Board and committee service, annual option grants and per meeting cash fees) to the non-employee directors of the Company in respect of their directorship services on the Company's Board of Directors (the “Board”).
- Approval of compensation for the Company’s new Chairman of the Board, Dov Ofer.
- Approval of an increase by 500,000 in the number of ordinary shares available for issuance under the Company’s 2012 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.
- Approval of an amendment to the Company’s Compensation Policy for Executive Officers and Directors that amends the maximum coverage levels under the Company’s director and officer liability, or D&O, insurance policies and requires that premiums and deductibles paid by the Company under its D&O insurance policies be consistent with market terms and not material to the Company.
- Reappointment of Kesselman & Kesselman, a member of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, as the Company’s independent auditors for the year ending December 31, 2020 and until the Company’s next annual general meeting of shareholders, and authorization of the Board (upon recommendation of the audit committee of the Board) to fix their remuneration.
Stratasys’ Board unanimously recommends that Stratasys’ shareholders vote in favor of each of the above proposals.
