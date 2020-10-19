 

Stratasys Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 12:00  |  63   |   |   

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) (“Stratasys” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Israel time, at Meitar Law Offices, 16 Abba Hillel Road, 10th floor, Ramat Gan 5250608, Israel. The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting is Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

The agenda for the Meeting is as follows:

  1. Re-election of each of Messrs. Zeev Holtzman, John J. McEleney, Dov Ofer, David Reis and Yair Seroussi, and Mses. Ziva Patir and Adina Shorr, and initial election of Mr. Michael Schoellhorn, together constituting the Company’s director nominees, to serve as a director of the Company until the Company’s next annual general meeting of shareholders and until the due election and qualification of his or her successor, or until his or her earlier resignation, replacement or removal.
  2. Approval of the continuation of the payment of the current annual compensation packages (consisting of annual cash fees for Board and committee service, annual option grants and per meeting cash fees) to the non-employee directors of the Company in respect of their directorship services on the Company's Board of Directors (the “Board”).
  3. Approval of compensation for the Company’s new Chairman of the Board, Dov Ofer.
  4. Approval of an increase by 500,000 in the number of ordinary shares available for issuance under the Company’s 2012 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.
  5. Approval of an amendment to the Company’s Compensation Policy for Executive Officers and Directors that amends the maximum coverage levels under the Company’s director and officer liability, or D&O, insurance policies and requires that premiums and deductibles paid by the Company under its D&O insurance policies be consistent with market terms and not material to the Company.
  6. Reappointment of Kesselman & Kesselman, a member of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, as the Company’s independent auditors for the year ending December 31, 2020 and until the Company’s next annual general meeting of shareholders, and authorization of the Board (upon recommendation of the audit committee of the Board) to fix their remuneration.

Stratasys’ Board unanimously recommends that Stratasys’ shareholders vote in favor of each of the above proposals.

Seite 1 von 5
Stratasys Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, Global Investor Counsel, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of the Important October 19 Deadline ...
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors of Important November 16 ...
Solid Activity in the Third Quarter of 2020 Revenue up 5.6% Including Organic Growth Of 1%
Accenture, Best Buy Collaborate to Accelerate Technology Innovation
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
MakerBot Releases New Report on Trends in 3D Printing and STEAM Education
06.10.20
MakerBot Expands Composite Materials Offering with Nylon 12 Carbon Fiber
29.09.20
New MakerBot Report Reveals 74% of Companies Plan to Invest in 3D Printing in 2021

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.20
166
Stratasys durch Fusion die Nr. 1 ??