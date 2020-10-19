 

Islandsbanki hf. Disclosure of 3Q2020 results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 12:03  |  47   |   |   

Íslandsbanki will publish its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday afternoon 28 October

Investor call in English at 09.30 GMT on Thursday 29 October

The Bank will host an investor call in English at 09.30 GMT on Thursday 29 October. The call will start with a short macro update on the Icelandic economy, followed by a review of the financial results and Q&A.

Please register by replying to: ir@islandsbanki.is. Dial-in details and investor material will be sent prior to the call.

Financial calendar
Íslandsbanki plans to publish its interim and annual financial statements according to the below financial calendar:

  • 4Q2020/Aannual 2020 results — 10 February 2021
  • Annual General Meeting — 18 March 2021
  • 1Q2021 results — 5 May 2021
  • 2Q2021 results — 28 July 2021
  • 3Q2021 results — 27 October 2021

Please note that the dates are subject to change.

For further information please contact Investor Relations – ir@islandsbanki.is, tel. +354 440 4033

Íslandsbanki press releases
If you wish to receive Íslandsbanki press releases by e-mail please register at: https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/article/email_list_ir 

About Íslandsbanki
Íslandsbanki is a universal bank and a leader in financial services in Iceland with a history of 145 years of servicing key industries. The Bank has a 25-40% market share across all domestic business segments. Íslandsbanki's purpose is to move Iceland forward by empowering our customers to succeed. Driven by the vision to be #1 for service, Íslandsbanki's relationship banking business model is propelled by three business divisions that manage and build relationships with the Bank's customers. Íslandsbanki has developed a wide range of online services such as the Íslandsbanki and Kass apps, enabling customers to do their banking anywhere and anytime. At the same time, the Bank continues to operate the most efficient branch network in Iceland through its strategically located 12 branches. Íslandsbanki has a BBB/A-2 rating from S&P Global Ratings. www.islandsbanki.is

Disclaimer
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements,” involving uncertainty and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the statements. Íslandsbanki hf. undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. It is the investor's responsibility to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which only reflect the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements should not be considered as guarantees or predictions of future events and all forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.




Disclaimer

