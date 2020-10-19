Loop Insights and Empower Clinics Combine Venue Tracing With COVID-19 Testing Expertise to Create First Ever “Travel Bubble” Solution for Global Travel Industry Set to Lose $3.3 Trillion

The Company advises that discussions are already underway with major airlines, cruise ship companies, and hotel operators

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement and automated contact tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce a partnership with Empower Clinics (CBDT:CSE) (EPWCF:OTC) (8EC:FRA) to provide an end-to-end COVID-19 mitigation solution complete with venue tracing, real-time automated guest exposure notifications, and frequent testing with rapid results in 15 minutes.



TRAVEL BUBBLE SOLUTION SOLVES CURRENT QUARANTINE REQUIREMENTS THAT ARE SHUTTING DOWN INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL



As a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, mandatory 14 day quarantine periods, and the lack of any travel bubble solutions that could reliably track and mitigate the global spread of the virus by plane or cruise ship, countries have been forced to take drastic measures that are leading to significant damage of the global travel industry.



Specifically, as of today, travel restrictions by country are as follows:



58 countries are completely closed

124 countries are partially open with MANDATORY quarantine upon arrival

(Source - https://www.ca.kayak.com/travel-restrictions )



Together, Loop and Empower have created a system built on the pillars of:



Venue tracing

Frequent testing with rapid results

Real-time reporting to ensure the travel bubble provides end-to-end protection



Empower’s rapid antigen and antibody tests produce results in only 15 minutes, providing airlines, cruise ships, and the 182 countries currently in full or partial shutdown with the safety and security necessary to reopen their borders to international travel fully.



Moreover, Empower owns KAI Medical Laboratory, a high-complexity CLIA and COLA accredited laboratory that provides reliable and accurate testing solutions to enterprise level clients, hospitals, medical clinics, pharmacies, and employer groups.



KAI has taken an active role in COVID-19 testing, battling the pandemic through RT-PCR testing and serology testing with the capacity to process 4,000 RT-PCR test specimens per day. COVID-19 RT-PCR testing is the gold standard due to its high degree of accuracy and will play an important role in the Travel Bubble solution.