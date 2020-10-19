 

SMART Global Holdings to Acquire Cree’s LED Business

19.10.2020   

Transformative Acquisition Significantly Advances Growth and Diversification Strategy

Builds on Leadership as Global Provider of Specialty Solutions with
Entrance into Niche LED Lighting Markets

Expected to be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS and Free Cash Flow

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE) to purchase the Cree LED Products business unit (“Cree LED”) for up to $300 million, including fixed upfront and deferred payments and contingent consideration.  

SMART is a global leader in specialty solutions serving the electronics industry for over 30 years across the memory, computing, and storage markets. Cree LED comprises a broad portfolio of highly efficient LED chips and high-performance LED components and represents one of the strongest global brands in the LED business. Leveraging SMART’s comprehensive global platform and proven operational excellence, Cree LED will be well positioned to continue to deliver industry-leading LED products and solutions.

“As a leader in LED technology with a highly respected brand and expansive patent portfolio, Cree LED has a track record of delivering best-in-class solutions through well-established distribution and sales channels,” said Mark Adams, President & CEO of SMART Global Holdings. “The addition of Cree LED significantly advances our growth and diversification strategy. We see a meaningful opportunity to expand our business into specialty lighting and continue to drive value for our customers, employees, and shareholders. We are excited about this transformational transaction and look forward to welcoming the Cree LED team to the SMART family.”

“We are pleased to announce the sale of our LED Products business to SMART, which represents another key milestone in our transformational journey to create a pure-play global semiconductor powerhouse,” said Cree CEO Gregg Lowe. “This transaction uniquely positions Cree with a sharpened strategic focus to lead the industry transition from silicon to silicon carbide. SMART has a strong platform and a solid track record of successfully acquiring and integrating businesses with a focus on specialty solutions.”

