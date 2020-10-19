 

Mandy Harvey and Other Artists With Disabilities to Perform in Celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month

(Media Advisory) – Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that the company is collaborating with Disability:IN to host a virtual concert featuring America’s Got Talent finalist Mandy Harvey and other artists with disabilities.

The event, which celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month, will air on Tuesday, October 20, at 8 p.m. EDT. The virtual concert can be accessed at no cost to attendees via various social media platforms, including @VoyaFinancial and @MandyHarvey’s Facebook pages and @MandyHarvey’s Twitter. To invite colleagues, partners, friends and family, please visit the event link and hit the “invite” button.

Through song and other forms of creativity, Harvey and Voya share an ongoing commitment to spreading positivity and to serving people with disabilities and special needs as well as with their caregivers — in alignment with Voya’s Voya Cares program. Harvey, who lost her hearing when she was 18 years old as a result of a connective tissue disorder called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, serves as an advocate for the deaf and disabled community.

“We are proud to work with Disability:IN to share Mandy’s positive messaging with the world during National Disability Employment Awareness Month,” said Voya Financial Chairman and CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. “This celebration is part of a broader movement that calls on everyone to play their role in building an inclusive global economy and advancing disability inclusion in business.”

In addition to Voya and Disability:IN, the concert will also feature CEOs, leaders and brands that advocate for disability inclusion. Among the most notable companies participating will be Accenture, Baxter International, Boston Scientific, Discover and Siemens.

For those unable to attend the virtual event, a recording of the concert will be made available on Voya’s YouTube channel following the broadcast.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The company had $606 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

About Voya Cares

An extension of Voya's vision and mission to help all Americans have the quality of life they seek in retirement, the Voya Cares program is committed to being a leader in making a positive difference in the lives of individuals with special needs and disabilities — as well as their families, caregivers and other providers — by offering a depth of resources focused on education, planning and solutions. Go to voyacares.com to learn more.

