Titanium Transportation Group Recognized by Growth List in 2020 with Five-year Revenue Growth of 133%

“The companies on the 2020 Growth List are really exceptional. Their stories are a masterclass in how to survive when the economy throws a curveball. Despite turbulence, the 2020 Growth List companies showed resilience, spirit and, most importantly, empathy and strong leadership,” says Susan Grimbly, Growth List Editor. “As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies program, it’s encouraging to see that the heart of Canada’s entrepreneurial community beats strong, even in tough times.”

BOLTON, Ontario, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TTR) is pleased to announce it has been recognized in the 32nd annual Growth List (formerly known as Growth 500) ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by Canadian Business. Titanium placed 349 th overall and 22 nd in the industry on the 2020 Growth List as it achieved impressive five-year revenue growth of 133%. This marks the 12th consecutive year that the Company has been recognized by the Growth List.

“We are honoured to be a part of this prestigious list for 12 straight years,” said Ted Daniel, CEO of Titanium. “Our growth over this five-year period reflects the steadfast commitments we have made and continue to make in our people and our technological advancements. A recognition of our team’s achievements is very special to us, especially in times like these. As we continue to strategically invest in our business, we expect to deliver strong top-line growth, while sustaining our profitable business model and creating long-term shareholder value.”

Produced by Canada’s premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth List ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Growth List winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean’s magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and GrowthList.ca.

About the Growth List

For over 30 years, the Growth List ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies (formerly the Growth 500) has been Canada’s most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Originally developed by PROFIT and now published in a special Growth List print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the December issue of Maclean’s magazine) and online at GrowthList.ca and CanadianBusiness.com, the Growth List ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth, and the Startup List ranks Canadian new growth companies on two-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking, visit GrowthList.ca.