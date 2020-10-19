 

Teleflex Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Information

Live Webcast is scheduled at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 29, 2020

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) announced today that financial results for the third quarter 2020 will be released before market open on Thursday, October 29, 2020. An investor conference call will be held at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The call can be accessed through a live audio webcast on the company’s website, www.teleflex.com. An audio replay of the call will also be available on the website from October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to November 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) by calling 855-859-2056 (U.S./Canada) or 404-537-3406 (International), Conference ID number: 4987865.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow, Deknatel, Hudson RCI, LMA, Pilling, Rüsch, UroLift, and Weck – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

