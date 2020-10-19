Matinas BioPharma Announces Unanimous DSMB Approval to Progress into Second Cohort of Patients in the EnACT Study of MAT2203 (Oral Amphotericin B) for the Treatment of Cryptococcal Meningitis

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation therapeutics to advance standards of care in areas of significant unmet medical need, today announced that the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) of the EnACT study (Encochleated Oral Amphotericin for Cryptococcal Meningitis Trial) has completed a pre-specified review of the first cohort and unanimously recommended progression to the second cohort of patients. Enrollment in this next randomized EnACT cohort, with 40 active-treatment patients, is expected to begin shortly, with the next DSMB evaluation of safety and efficacy data anticipated to occur in the middle of 2021.

“Cohort progression in the EnACT study is an important milestone for the development of MAT2203,” commented Theresa Matkovits, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer of Matinas BioPharma. “The unanimous DSMB recommendation is very encouraging and supports our views of the overall safety and efficacy profile of MAT2203. We look forward to promptly commencing enrollment in the next cohort of EnACT, which will provide more robust evidence about the efficacy and safety of MAT2203.”

“Cryptococcal meningitis is a deadly fungal disease which results in severe, invasive infections of the brain and imposes a major burden and high mortality in vulnerable immunocompromised patients around the world,” continued Dr. Matkovits. “We believe that an oral amphotericin B formulation, with targeted drug delivery directly to infected tissues throughout the body, substantially reduces the risk of toxicity without sacrificing efficacy. Based on this profile, MAT2203 has the potential to provide an invaluable solution for physicians and patients and ultimately advance the standard of care for the treatment of severe, invasive fungal infections.”

“Overall, we are pleased with the safety and performance of MAT2203 following 5 days of initial intravenous (IV) amphotericin B. In the next stage of the trial, we will continue to test MAT2203 following only 2 days of initial IV amphotericin B, and we would be very pleased to see similar performance,” commented David Boulware, M.D., M.P.H, Professor of Medicine at the University of Minnesota and Principal Investigator for the trial.