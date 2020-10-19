Syneos Health Named to Forbes 2020 List of World’s Best Employers

At Syneos Health employees work across clinical and commercial disciplines in sync, sharing data, insights and knowledge to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that change patients' lives. Syneos Health employs 24,000 people servicing biopharmaceutical companies in more than 110 countries who are dedicated to shortening the distance from lab to life.

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the Company has been named to the Forbes 2020 list of World’s Be s t Employers , ranking highest among biopharmaceutical outsourcing organizations. This recognition is realized just three years into the Company’s journey to create a leading insights-driven product development organization fueled by top talent and a collaborative culture.

“From day one, we aimed to create a new kind of Company – one with a transformative business model and a unique empowering culture to match. We looked to create an inclusive environment where bringing your authentic self to work is the norm and strategic problem solvers with a passion for accelerating the delivery of medicines to patients thrive,” said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer, Syneos Health. “Thank you to our global workforce for the important life-changing work you do each day, and for the critical role you play in co-creating our culture.”

The Company lives three fundamental Values including Challenge the Status Quo, Collaborate to Deliver Solutions and Passionate to Change Lives – all critical to delivering seamless product solutions. Employees are also provided continuous learning experiences as part of the organization’s Biopharmaceutical Acceleration Academy, including award-winning leadership and development programs and accreditation trainings.

“This recognition is significant and a true moment of pride and reflection about how our employees feel about the Company we’re building together,” commented Lisa van Capelle, Chief Human Resources Officer, Syneos Health. “At Syneos Health we are committed to listening and learning from each other, hyper-collaboration and bringing our Total Selves to work where we support the emotional, physical and community wellbeing of our employees. We’re constantly looking for top talent who wants to help chart our next chapter.”

Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistic portal and industry ranking provider, selected companies for the World’s Best Employers list based on anonymous independent surveys of more 160,000 employees in more than 58 countries. Participants were asked to rate their employers as well as other employers in the industry on topics such as gender equality, social responsibility, image, economic footprint, talent development and COVID-19 response. Over 5,000,000 data points were analyzed.

Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Our Company brings together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life, visit syneoshealth.com.