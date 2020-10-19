Orgenesis Completes Acquisition of Koligo Therapeutics and Announces Additional Acquisition of Icellator Technology from Tissue Genesis in Related Transaction

Icellator commercially available for lipotransfer in first two countries with more approvals expected

GERMANTOWN, Md., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc . (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies, today announced completion of the previously announced acquisition of Koligo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Koligo”), a regenerative medicine company. Additionally, the Company announced that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Tissue Genesis, LLC (“Tissue Genesis”), adding to a growing list of POCare technology resources.

