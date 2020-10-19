 

Spectrum Brands Holdings to Report Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Hold Conference Call and Webcast on November 13, 2020

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB; “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, announced today it will release its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020 before the markets open on Friday, November 13.

Spectrum Brands will conduct a live conference call and live webcast on November 13 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time) which will be hosted by David Maura, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jeremy Smeltser, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Randy Lewis, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

To access the live audio conference call, U.S. participants may call 877-604-7329 and international participants may call 602-563-8688. The conference call ID number is 3218924. A live webcast and related presentation slides will be available by visiting the Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of Spectrum Brands’ website at www.spectrumbrands.com.

Following the call, a replay of the live webcast also will be accessible through the Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, November 27. To access this replay, all participants may call 855-859-2056 and use the conference call ID number provided above.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, National Hardware, Pfister, Remington, George Foreman, Russell Hobbs, Black+Decker, Tetra, Marineland, Nature’s Miracle, Dingo, 8-in-1, FURminator, IAMS and Eukanuba (Europe only), Digest-eeze, Healthy-Hide, Littermaid, Spectracide, Cutter, Repel, Hot Shot, Black Flag and Liquid Fence. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company

