 

NICE Investigate Brings Digital Cloud Transformation to Lancashire Constabulary to Provide Faster, More Efficient Investigations and Prosecutions

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Lancashire Constabulary has chosen to deploy its cloud-based NICE Investigate Digital Evidence Management solution (DEMS). Lancashire Constabulary will roll out NICE Investigate to more than 3,600 officers, in partnership with the Crown Prosecution Services (CPS), to digitally transform processes around the collection, analysis and sharing of digital evidence, ultimately enabling it to investigate and prosecute cases faster and more efficiently.

Carl Drinkwater, a Project Manager with the James Harvard Consultancy assigned to the DEMS project on behalf of Lancashire Constabulary, stated, “As part of a business-change approach to transforming how digital evidence is managed, Lancashire Constabulary undertook an exhaustive end-to-end exercise of mapping out the journey of digital evidence from its front-line officers to investigators to the CPS for different types of offenses, such as domestic violence, assault, theft and so on. This gave us a clear understanding of where there were inefficiencies and opportunities to use NICE Investigate to save time, money and speed up investigations. Ultimately, NICE Investigate is going to improve outcomes for Lancashire Constabulary, the CPS and the communities they serve.”

According to Drinkwater, process improvements equate to cost savings as well. Investigators currently spend the majority of their workday manually copying CCTV and body-worn video used in investigations onto CDs, which then need to be physically labeled, categorized and shelved. With NICE Investigate this process will be completely automated as video is automatically pulled into digital case folders. “We expect a 70 percent cost-savings from this process change alone,” said Drinkwater. “Additionally, because evidence will be stored digitally in the cloud, we also anticipate a 75 percent reduction in the cost of physical media.”

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, stated, “Lancashire Constabulary’s business-change approach to digital transformation is a direction that all police forces should emulate. By focusing on specific process improvements that can be achieved through digital transformation, forces can achieve substantial, tangible outcomes.”

Leading up to its force-wide rollout of the full version of NICE Investigate anticipated for later this year, Lancashire Constabulary will continue to rely on NICE Investigate Xpress. Lancashire deployed NICE Investigate Xpress earlier this year at the start of the pandemic, to help keep officers safe from COVID-19. Offered free to police forces through 2020, NICE Investigate Xpress transforms processes around collecting, analyzing and sharing digital evidence, that would ordinarily require in-person contact or physical touch.

