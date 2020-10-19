 

EANS-DD Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:


responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -
Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own
account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the
issuer

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 16.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
price volume
19.18 117
19.18 297
19.18 3
19.18 117
19.18 21
19.20 110
19.20 1985
19.10 350
19.10 54
19.10 296
19.10 61
19.10 239
19.06 500
19.06 500
19.02 500
19.02 457
19.02 43
18.98 500
18.98 500
18.94 500
18.94 73
18.94 57
18.94 370
18.90 187
18.98 246
18.98 343
19.06 574
19.06 1000
18.96 268
18.96 232
18.96 500
18.96 144
18.96 158
18.96 623
18.96 1
18.96 274
18.92 195
18.92 305
18.92 500
18.92 166
18.92 290
18.92 44
18.92 222
18.92 278
18.86 327
18.86 173
18.86 207
18.86 293
18.82 274
18.88 27
18.88 134
18.88 339
18.88 226
18.88 111
18.88 130
18.88 59
18.88 121
18.88 213
18.88 49
18.88 117
18.88 175
18.88 117
18.88 208
18.96 2000
18.96 100
18.96 10
18.96 206
18.96 115
18.98 118
18.98 51
18.84 164
18.84 115
18.90 50
18.92 36
18.92 464
18.92 2571
18.90 500
18.90 440
18.90 60
18.90 45
18.90 45
18.90 66
18.90 204
18.90 30
18.90 110
18.86 196
18.86 304
18.86 19
18.86 27
18.86 107
18.86 246
18.86 101
18.82 72
18.86 42
18.86 9886
18.86 606
18.86 394

total volume: 37000
total price: 700773.60
average price: 18.93982702702700


Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com

