Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it is implementing a $50 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) in the United States and Canada, effective with shipments beginning November 16, 2020.



Sonoco cited significantly longer backlogs at its mills along with continuing inflation of input costs, especially freight and papermaking chemicals as the drivers for this pricing action.