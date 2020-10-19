 

Sierra Metals to Release Q3-2020 Consolidated Financial Results on Monday November 9, 2020

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (NYSE American: SMTS) (BVL: SMT) (“Sierra Metals” or the “Company”) will release Q3-2020 financial results on Monday November 9th, 2020 before Market Open. Senior Management will also host a webcast and conference call on Monday November 9th, 2020 at 11:00am EST. Details of the Conference Call and Webcast are as follows:

Via Webcast:

A live audio webcast of the meeting will be available on the Company’s website:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2625379/4399524BDDAF896736F6AE5F19B5AB48

The webcast along with presentation slides will be archived for 180 days on www.sierrametals.com.

Via phone:

To register for this conference call, please use the link provided below. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. As well, reminders will be sent to registered participants in advance of the call. If you experience difficulty registering, please dial: (888) 869-1189 or (706) 643-5902 for extra assistance.

Registration is open throughout the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Conference Call Registration Link:

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5555479

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. is a diversified Canadian mining company focused on the production and development of precious and base metals from its polymetallic Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities at all three Mines in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company also has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

The Company’s Common Shares trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SMT” and on the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol “SMTS”.

For further information regarding Sierra Metals, please visit www.sierrametals.com.

