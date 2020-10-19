 

LabCorp Launches Quantitative Antibody Test to Assess Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccines in Clinical Trials

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 12:56  |  48   |   |   

LabCorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company that is focused on advancing health and guiding patient care, today announced a test that provides a quantitative measurement of an individual’s SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies. LabCorp’s Cov2Quant IgG test, which is available only for use in clinical trials and research, was developed to specifically detect and quantify antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The level of antibodies is an important indicator of the strength of a person’s immune response, which can help determine the effectiveness of vaccines and therapies. Other COVID-19 antibody tests available in the market are qualitative and detect the presence of antibodies, but do not provide information on the individual’s antibody levels.

Pharmaceutical companies will be able to use the test to help evaluate the performance of vaccine candidates in clinical trials. While the level of antibodies needed to be considered immune to SARS-CoV-2 is yet to be determined, ongoing vaccine trials and research should help answer this question. The test is also currently being utilized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence studies to understand the level of antibodies produced through natural exposure and infection with the virus.

“Medical science and technology are the best ways to mitigate COVID-19, and our development of this quantitative assay is an important step in helping to bring effective treatments and vaccines to patients,” said Dr. Paul Kirchgraber, CEO of LabCorp’s drug development business unit, Covance. “LabCorp’s quantitative antibody test represents a significant advancement by giving scientists and researchers a more precise, detailed picture of the level of immune response. This will aid the scientific community as it works to characterize the immune response to SARS-CoV-2.”

The Cov2Quant IgG test is a continuation of LabCorp’s innovations and commitment to help physicians, health systems and patients manage the pandemic. Others include: the first commercially available COVID-19 RT-PCR test (March 5); first FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for at-home collection (April 20); first online consumer-initiated antibody testing (May 5); first digital service for physician-initiated patient collection (LabCorp At Home, July 7); first FDA EUA for asymptomatic testing and matrixed pool testing (July 24); first combined test for multiple respiratory infections including COVID-19 and flu (September 8); and first FDA EUA for a heat extraction method that improves test efficiency and throughput and for the use of matrixed pooling on samples collected by individuals outside of a healthcare setting (October 2).

Seite 1 von 3
Laboratory Of America Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, Global Investor Counsel, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of the Important October 19 Deadline ...
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
Hyatt Announces Plans for Andaz Lisbon
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
LabCorp Is First to Provide Consumers With Secure Access to Their Diagnostic Test Results Through CommonHealth
09.10.20
LabCorp and HealthEC Launch Transformative Oncology Care Module
05.10.20
CLEAR Adds LabCorp COVID-19 Test Results to “Health Pass” Mobile App
02.10.20
LabCorp COVID-19 Molecular Test Innovation Receives FDA Authorization
29.09.20
LabCorp and Infirmary Health Form Strategic Partnership to Provide Laboratory Services Across Healthcare System
28.09.20
LabCorp to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on October 27, 2020
23.09.20
New Non-Invasive Test for Lung Cancer Available Exclusively from LabCorp