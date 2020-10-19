DGAP-News: CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH / Key word(s): Alliance CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ADENOVIRAL VECTORS 19.10.2020 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rznomics will use the technology for gene therapies based on their proprietary trans-splicing ribozyme technology targeting various cancer indications

CEVEC's unique CAP(R) cell line enables by design the efficient production of high-quality adenoviral vectors

Cologne, Germany and Yongin, Korea, October 19, 2020

CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH (CEVEC) and Rznomics Inc. (Rznomics) today announced the signing of a clinical and commercial license agreement for the use of CEVEC's proprietary CAP(R) Technology for the manufacturing of adenoviruses for gene therapy applications. Under the terms of the agreement, Rznomics will use CEVEC's cell line technology in combination with Rznomics' proprietary trans-splicing ribozyme technology for manufacturing of gene therapies targeting various cancer indications. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

"We are delighted about the agreement with Rznomics that again demonstrates the potential of our CAP(R) technology for adenoviral vector-based gene therapies. In addition, it marks a next step in our geographic reach", said Dr. Nicole Faust, CEO of CEVEC. "With our unique cell line technology, we are addressing one of the major challenges in the manufacturing of adenoviral vectors, the elimination of RCAs. We very much look forward to working with Rznomics and support them in their development of gene therapy programs through clinical development and to the market."

"We are excited about the partnership with CEVEC," said Seong-Wook Lee, Ph.D., CEO of Rznomics. "We strongly believe that establishing an efficient, reliable and robust production process helps to accelerate clinical development at later stages. The advantages of the CAP(R) Cell Line in terms of safety and scale up convinced us to select it as the technology of choice for the production of our adenoviral vector-based gene therapy portfolio."