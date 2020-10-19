 

Bruker Introduces Routine Gradient Spectroscopy and Robust, Industry-Standard PAL Automation on High-Performance Fourier 80 Benchtop FT-NMR System

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 13:00  |  32   |   |   

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announces the European launch of the high-performance Fourier 80 system, a next-generation, 80 MHz Fourier Transform Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (FT-NMR) benchtop spectrometer, now with major new capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005105/en/

The new Fourier 80 brings the power of NMR to the bench. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Fourier 80 brings the power of NMR to the bench. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Fourier 80 now is routinely equipped for gradient spectroscopy and offers the option of an industry-standard CTC PAL sample changer. The Fourier 80 is suitable for organic or medicinal chemistry analysis, NMR teaching, synthesis verification or routine analysis in any chemistry laboratory. Equipped with a novel, ultra-stable 80 MHz permanent magnet, it requires no cryogens, water cooling, or special lab infrastructure.

The Fourier 80 has been designed for highest data quality and stability at 80 MHz, with excellent line-shape, resolution and sensitivity in 80 MHz homonuclear 1H or heteronuclear 1H/13C FT-NMR experiments. The latest version now offers even greater sensitivity and 20% improved resolution performance. It can be operated by the easy-to-use GoScan software for NMR beginners, or by Bruker's TopSpin NMR software with the extensive TopSpin library of 1D and 2D homonuclear and proton-carbon heteronuclear experiments and pulse programs.

The latest version of the Fourier 80 now includes a pulsed field gradient which has been used in high-field NMR spectroscopy for decades to quickly and conveniently obtain essentially artifact-free spectra. Gradients allow users to enhance solvent or water suppression, perform DOSY experiments, and acquire two-dimensional NMR spectra within minimal experiment time.

Another new feature is the option of an industry-standard, robust and high-throughput PAL sample changer. Fourier 80 users with the PAL sample changer can run up to 132 samples, including 12 reference samples, thereby dramatically increasing throughput and efficiency. GoScan now also operates the sample changer to run samples overnight or over a weekend.

The Fourier 80 offers workflows and protocols for academic, pharma and industrial chemistry research, as well as for forensics and organic synthesis control. It can be incorporated into science education to introduce students to the power of FT-NMR. An optional teaching package with recommended experiments and spectra interpretation guide is also available.

Dr. Falko Busse, President of the Bruker BioSpin Group, commented: "Bruker is proud to offer the Fourier 80 with new, industry-leading capabilities like routine gradient spectroscopy, and a robust, well-accepted PAL sample changer. High-performance 80 MHz FT-NMR can now be used efficiently in any chemistry lab, just like benchtop mass spectrometers or FT-IR systems which have proliferated in chemistry labs for decades. The Fourier 80 is providing education packages to give instructors tools to introduce young scientists to the power of FT-NMR. With the Fourier 80, we further 'democratize' the many applications of NMR."

Join the launch of the Fourier 80 starting on October 19th at www.bruker.com/Fourier80. Watch exclusive content describing the new capabilities and hear from experts. Visitors will be able to ask questions and interact with members of the Bruker NMR team.

PAL is a registered trademark of CTC Analytics AG

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

Bruker Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, Global Investor Counsel, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of the Important October 19 Deadline ...
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
Hyatt Announces Plans for Andaz Lisbon
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
Bruker Introduces PaSER Software for ‘Run and Done’ 4D- ProteomicsTM and TIMS/PASEF Method Wins HUPO 2020 Award
30.09.20
Bruker Announces Acquisition of Integrated Proteomics Pipeline (IP2) Software Platform for Large Cohort Translational Studies