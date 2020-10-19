WEX Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020
WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced it will report third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29, 2020. From WEX, Melissa Smith, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Roberto Simon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that morning at 10:00 A.M. EDT to discuss the Company's results.
The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the WEX website, www.wexinc.com. The live conference call may also be accessed by dialing (833) 714-0940 or +1 (778) 560-2809. The conference ID number is 2894917.
A replay of the live webcast will be available on the Company's website or by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642, conference ID number 2894917, beginning approximately two hours after the webcast. The replay will be available through November 19, 2020.
About WEX Inc.
Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel, and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in 20 currencies through approximately 5,000 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 15 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions grew to approximately $40 billion in 2019; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 390,000 employers and more than 32 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005108/en/
