Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

"We are pleased with our third quarter results. We have analyzed our loan portfolio and believe our loans are risk rated appropriately and our allowance for credit losses is adequate to absorb potential future loan losses resulting from the pandemic. Temporary payment or interest-only deferrals offered at the onset of the pandemic have declined significantly as borrowers have returned to contractual payment schedules. Requests for additional deferrals have been minimal thus far and have occurred primarily in the hospitality industry. Despite the various business challenges posed as a result of COVID-19, the Texas economy went into the downturn in a very strong positon and the resilience of the Texas economy has been very clear this quarter. Our bank has a solid core earnings foundation, with a sustainable net interest margin, controlled expense structure and growing non-interest income departments. Asset quality remains strong even while our loan loss reserves remain defensive from earlier quarter provisions," commented Ty Abston, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company's net income available to common shareholders was $10.1 million, or $0.92 per basic share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.10 per basic share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $7.5 million, or $0.65 per basic share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Return on average assets and average equity for the third quarter of 2020 were 1.53% and 15.21%, respectively, compared to 0.16% and 1.67%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020 and 1.28% and 11.73%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in earnings during the third quarter of 2020 was largely due to a significant decline in loan loss provision from the prior quarter, as well as increased non-interest income from mortgage and warehouse lending activities and decreases in interest expense relative to interest income. Net core earnings, excluding provisions for loan losses and income taxes and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) net origination income, as well as our core net interest margin, adjusted to exclude the effects of PPP loans, are described further in tables below.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Strong Net Earnings. Net earnings for the quarter were $10.1 million, up from $1.1 million for the immediately prior quarter and $7.5 million for the same quarter of 2019. Net core earnings†, which exclude provisions for loan losses and income tax, net PPP income, and interest on PPP-related borrowings, were $11.1 million for the third quarter, compared to $10.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, and $9.3 million during the third quarter of 2019.

The Bank had a $300,000 provision reversal for loan losses during the quarter, compared to a $12.1 million provision expense in the second quarter of 2020 and $100,000 provision expense in the third quarter of 2019. The $300,000 provision reversal resulted primarily from lower loan balances in segments with higher allowance factors as of September 30, 2020, compared to prior quarters. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2020, qualitative factor adjustments were made in our Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) model, primarily derived from changes in national GDP, Texas unemployment rates and national industry-related CRE trends, all of which are impacted by the effects of COVID-19 and resulted in the $12.1 million provision expense during second quarter. Qualitative factor adjustments made in the second quarter remained consistent in the third quarter because our CECL model assumes a six-to-nine month lag in estimated losses as a result of economic factors present during the second quarter and continued uncertainty surrounding the virus and timing of economic recovery. As of September 30, 2020, the Bank’s allowance for credit losses to gross loans is 1.72%, or 1.93% excluding PPP loan balances.

Solid Net Interest Margin. The fully tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.61% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.78% in the preceding quarter and 3.71% in the third quarter of 2019. Net interest income decreased $903,000, or 3.9%, from $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $22.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. Interest expense decreased $722,000, or 21.2%, from $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $2.7 million in third quarter of 2020. The Bank continues to decrease cost of funds as higher rate CDs mature and to reduce interest rates on non-maturing deposits as market conditions allow. In addition, 54.0% of the loan portfolio, or $1.0 billion, has interest rate floors and 49.9% of those loans are currently at their loan floor. The weighted average interest rate of loans currently at their floor is 4.55%.

Steady Credit Quality and Reduced Deferrals. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans were 0.72% at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.76% at June 30, 2020 and 0.69% at September 30, 2019. Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) were 0.01% at September 30, 2020, compared to (0.02)% at June 30, 2020 and (0.13)% at September 30, 2019.

During the first and second quarters of 2020, the Bank provided financial relief to many of its customers due to the COVID-19 outbreak through either 3-month principal and interest payment deferrals or through 6-month interest-only deferrals. Outstanding balances of loans on the initial 3-month principal and interest ("P&I") deferral program declined from $247.8 million on 658 loans as of June 30, 2020 to $5.3 million on 20 loans as of September 30, 2020. Outstanding balances of loans on the initial 6-month interest-only ("I/O") deferral program declined from $183.7 million on 336 loans as of June 30, 2020 to $141.9 million on 203 loans as of September 30, 2020. Of the initial 3-month P&I deferrals, 12.4%, or $30.6 million, were approved for a second 6-month I/O payment period. As of October 15, 2020, outstanding balances and number of loans for the initial P&I deferral program and initial I/O deferral program were $3.7 million on 11 loans and $114.5 million on 140 loans, respectively, not including the $30.6 million in additional I/O deferrals. Detailed information about both deferral programs, by loan type and certain higher risk industries, in provided later in this earnings release.

During the first and second quarters of 2020, the Bank provided financial relief to many of its customers due to the COVID-19 outbreak through either 3-month principal and interest payment deferrals or through 6-month interest-only deferrals. Outstanding balances of loans on the initial 3-month principal and interest (“P&I”) deferral program declined from $247.8 million on 658 loans as of June 30, 2020 to $5.3 million on 20 loans as of September 30, 2020. Outstanding balances of loans on the initial 6-month interest-only (“I/O”) deferral program declined from $183.7 million on 336 loans as of June 30, 2020 to $141.9 million on 203 loans as of September 30, 2020. Of the initial 3-month P&I deferrals, 12.4%, or $30.6 million, were approved for a second 6-month I/O payment period. As of October 15, 2020, outstanding balances and number of loans for the initial P&I deferral program and initial I/O deferral program were $3.7 million on 11 loans and $114.5 million on 140 loans, respectively, not including the $30.6 million in additional I/O deferrals. Detailed information about both deferral programs, by loan type and certain higher risk industries, in provided later in this earnings release.

† Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Large provisions for credit losses in the second quarter of 2020 resulting from effects of COVID-19 and participation in the PPP program have created temporary extraordinary results in the calculation of net earnings and related performance ratios. With the credit outlook still uncertain as a result of COVID-19 and other economic factors, the following table illustrates net earnings and net core earnings results, which are pre-tax, pre-provision and pre-extraordinary PPP income, as well as performance ratios for the prior five quarters:

Quarter Ended 2020 2019 $ in thousands ('000s) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Net earnings $ 10,134 $ 1,075 $ 6,278 $ 7,369 $ 7,530 Adjustments: Provision for credit losses (300 ) 12,100 1,400 — 100 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,350 (190 ) 1,445 1,573 1,634 PPP loans, including fees (1,076 ) (2,540 ) — — — Net interest expense on PPP-related borrowings 3 31 — — — Net core earnings† $ 11,111 $ 10,476 $ 9,123 $ 8,942 $ 9,264 Total average assets $ 2,639,335 $ 2,657,609 $ 2,325,618 $ 2,341,766 $ 2,328,603 Adjustments: PPP loans average balance (209,506 ) (163,184 ) — — — Excess fed funds sold due to PPP-related borrowings (8,152 ) (84,066 ) — — — Total average assets, adjusted† $ 2,421,677 $ 2,410,359 $ 2,325,618 $ 2,341,766 $ 2,328,603 Total average equity $ 265,021 $ 258,225 $ 251,159 $ 260,160 $ 254,788 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Net earnings to average assets (annualized) 1.53 % 0.16 % 1.09 % 1.25 % 1.28 % Net earnings to average equity (annualized) 15.21 1.67 9.94 11.24 11.73 Net core earnings to average assets, as adjusted (annualized)† 1.83 1.75 1.56 1.51 1.58 Net core earnings to average equity (annualized)† 16.68 16.32 14.45 13.64 14.43 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 11,012,630 11,025,924 11,432,391 11,533,849 11,550,335 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.92 $ 0.10 $ 0.55 $ 0.64 $ 0.65 Net core earnings per common share, basic† 1.01 0.95 0.80 0.78 0.80 † Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019 was $22.3 million and $20.1 million, respectively, an increase of $2.2 million, or 10.9%, resulting primarily from a decrease in deposit-related interest expense of $3.0 million, or 58.6%, compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, in the second and third quarters of 2020 was $23.2 million and $22.3 million, respectively; a decrease of $903,000, or 3.9%, resulting primarily from a decrease of $1.6 million in PPP origination income in the third quarter compared to the prior quarter, partially offset by a $722,000 decrease in interest expense.

Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019 was 3.61% and 3.71%, respectively. Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, decreased from 3.78% in the second quarter of 2020 to 3.61% in the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the effects of the PPP loan origination income recognized during the second quarter of $2.1 million, which increased net interest margin during that quarter, but recognized only $549,000 during the third quarter. Loan yield decreased from 5.37% for the third quarter of 2019 to 4.59% for the third quarter of 2020, a change of 78 basis points, while the cost of interest bearing deposits decreased from 1.43% to 0.63% during the same period, a change of 80 basis points. The decrease in loan yield was comprised of a 31 basis point reduction attributable to the dilutive effect of the 1.00% yield on PPP loans, with the remainder of the decrease due to repricing of variable rate loans to lower interest rates during the period. Loan yield decreased from 5.15% for the second quarter of 2020 to 4.59% for the third quarter of 2020, a change of 56 basis points due primarily to higher recognition of PPP loan origination income during the second quarter than during the third quarter and continued repricing of variable rate loans. The cost of interest bearing deposits also decreased from 0.83% to 0.63% during the same period, a change of 20 basis points. These decreases were due primarily to maturity of higher-rate CDs during the third quarter of 2020, as well as continued reductions in interest rates for non-maturing deposits as market conditions have allowed.

The Bank’s continued participation in the PPP program has created temporary extraordinary results in the calculation of net interest margin. In order to prepare for participation in this program during the second quarter of 2020, the Bank borrowed $100.0 million from the FHLB at an interest rate of 0.25%. However, the Bank discovered that PPP loans mostly self-funded as many PPP borrowers deposited their loan proceeds into non-interest bearing demand accounts at the Bank and largely maintained those deposits during the quarter. As a result, the Bank invested the FHLB borrowings in fed funds sold, earning an interest rate of 0.10%, and paid off $50.0 million during the second quarter and the remaining $50.0 million in mid-July of 2020. To illustrate core net interest margin and remove the noise resulting from the PPP, the table below excludes PPP loans and their associated fees and costs, as well as the average balance of related FHLB borrowings and fed funds sold, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020:

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 $ in thousands ('000s) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Total interest-earnings assets $ 2,481,453 $ 24,956 4.00 % $ 2,373,511 $ 76,789 4.32 % Adjustments: PPP loans average balance and net fees(1) (209,506 ) (1,076 ) 2.04 (124,541 ) (3,617 ) 3.88 Excess fed funds sold due to PPP-related borrowings (8,152 ) (2 ) 0.10 (30,657 ) (8 ) 0.03 Total interest-earnings assets, net of PPP effects† $ 2,263,795 $ 23,878 4.20 % $ 2,218,313 $ 73,164 4.41 % Interest expense adjustment: PPP-related FHLB borrowings (8,152 ) (5 ) 0.24 (30,657 ) (58 ) 0.25 Net interest income $ 22,279 $ 66,030 Net interest margin(2) 3.57 % 3.72 % Net interest income, net of PPP effects† 21,206 62,463 Net interest margin, net of PPP effects† 3.73 3.76 Efficiency ratio(3) 57.90 58.50 Efficiency ratio, net of PPP effects†(4) 60.22 62.23 † Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (1) Interest earned consists of interest income of $527,000 and $935,000, and net origination fees recognized in earnings of $549,000 and $2.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized (3) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation. (4) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, net of PPP-related deferred costs, by net interest income, net of PPP effects, plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation.

The Bank adopted the CECL standard (Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 or ASC 326) on January 1, 2020. The day one impact of adopting CECL resulted in an allowance increase of $4.5 million, or 28.1%, from December 31, 2019. There was a $300,000 reversal in the provision for loan losses during the third quarter of 2020, compared to provision expense of $12.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $100,000 in the third quarter of 2019. The provision expense recorded during the first half of 2020 resulted largely from additional qualitative factors, primarily derived from changes in national GDP, Texas unemployment rates and national industry related CRE trends, all of which were impacted by the effects of COVID-19. Other provision increases in the first half of 2020 resulted from detailed review of the loan portfolio and from discussions with borrowers about their financial hardships, if any, which led to downgrades of loans in loans and industries affected by the crisis to appropriate risk ratings given the expected impacts of COVID-19. Management believes the provisions made in both the first and second quarter, as a result of risk rating downgrades and qualitative factor adjustments in the CECL model, appropriately capture the current credit risks associated with COVID-19. During the third quarter of 2020, qualitative factor adjustments remained consistent because our CECL model assumes a six-to-month lag in estimated losses as a result of economic factors present during the second quarter. However, loan balances declined in certain pooled segments that contain higher allowance allocation factors, resulting in a lower calculated allowance for credit losses and a reverse provision of $300,000 during the third quarter. Although we do not anticipate additional provision expenses for the remainder of 2020 at this time, the outbreak could worsen in the short term, leading to possible changes in customer and consumer behavior and stronger response measures by government officials, and the long term economic impacts of COVID-19 are still very much unknown.

Noninterest income increased $2.0 million, or 44.3%, in the third quarter of 2020, to $6.7 million, compared to $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase from the same quarter in 2019 was due primarily to an increase in the gain on sale of loans of $1.2 million, or 132.3%, and an increase in merchant and debit card fees of $558,000, or 50.9%, from the same quarter of the prior year. Other increases resulted from a $268,000 increase in mortgage and warehouse fee income and a $149,000 improvement in the fair value of the SBA servicing assets. These increases were partially offset by a $261,000, or 26.7%, decrease in service charges during the third quarter of 2020, as compared to the same quarter of 2019, due primarily to temporary service charge waivers as a result of COVID-19.

Noninterest income increased $1.7 million, or 33.6%, to $6.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This was primarily attributable to an increase in the gain on sale of loans of $606,000, or 40.2%, an increase in merchant and debit card fees of $320,000, or 24.0%, and an increase in service charges of $146,000, or 25.6%. Other noninterest income increased $515,000, or 67.5%, attributable primarily to a $115,000 increase in mortgage and warehouse fee income and a $118,000 increase in gains on sales of other assets and OREO. There was also a $256,000 write-down included in other non-interest income in the second quarter of 2020 that did not occur during the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense increased $1.3 million, or 8.6%, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by an increase in employee compensation and benefits expense of $543,000, or 6.1%, to $9.4 million, from the same quarter of the prior year, as well as the effects of a $252,000, or 100%, increase in FDIC insurance assessment fees during the third quarter of 2020 due to FDIC assessment credits of $534,000 that were received and recognized during the prior year. Software and technology expense also increased $208,000, or 23.5%, as a result of new software and hardware investments to allow employees to securely work from home and to improve online deposit account opening. There was an increase in ATM and debit card expense of $199,000, or 64.2%, resulting from increased usage of ATM and debit cards during the period. Occupancy expenses increased $149,000, or 6.1%, from the same quarter of the prior year. The company’s efficiency ratio in the third quarter of 2020 was 57.90%, compared to 62.49% in the same quarter last year. Adjusted to remove the effects of PPP-related transactions, the company’s efficiency ratio† for the third quarter of 2020 was 60.22%.

Noninterest expense increased $1.6 million, or 10.4%, in the third quarter of 2020 to $16.8 million, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $1.4 million, or 16.9%, increase in employee compensation and benefits as employee bonus accruals were reduced during the second quarter of 2020 but were resumed at normal levels during the third quarter. Additionally, during the second quarter, compensation expense was reduced by approximately $862,000 due to deferred origination costs associated with PPP loans, which did not occur during the third quarter. The company’s efficiency ratio in the third quarter of 2020 was 57.90%, compared to 53.90% in the prior quarter. Adjusted to remove the effects of PPP-related transactions, the company’s efficiency ratio† for the third quarter of 2020 was 60.22% and for the second quarter of 2020 was 62.44%.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Consolidated assets for the company totaled $2.66 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $2.67 billion at June 30, 2020 and $2.33 billion at September 30, 2019. Gross loans increased 0.1%, or $1.2 million, to $1.96 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to loans of $1.96 billion at June 30, 2020. Gross loans increased 12.8%, or $222.2 million, from $1.74 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase in gross loans during the third quarter of 2020, as compared to 2019, included outstanding PPP loan balances of $209.6 million, to 1,944 borrowers, as of September 30, 2020. Excluding the increase in the balance of PPP loans, gross loans increased 0.02%, or $378,000, from the prior quarter and 0.72%, or $12.6 million, from September 30, 2019. Deposits decreased by 0.8%, or $18.9 million, to $2.22 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $2.24 billion at June 30, 2020. Total deposits increased 13.2%, or $259.8 million, from $1.96 billion at September 30, 2019. Changes in gross loans and deposits during these periods resulted primarily from PPP loans and the deposit of related PPP funds into demand accounts at the Bank, as well as apparent changes in depositor spending habits during the quarter resulting from economic and other uncertainties due to COVID-19. Shareholders' equity totaled $266.9 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $258.9 million at June 30, 2020 and $255.9 million at September 30, 2019. The increase from the previous quarter resulted primarily from an increase in net income of $10.1 million and the purchase of treasury stock during the quarter of $633,000, partially offset by the payment of dividends of $2.2 million. The company also resumed its stock repurchase plan during the third quarter of 2020.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans were 0.72% at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.76% at June 30, 2020, and 0.69% at September 30, 2019. The Bank’s nonperforming assets consist primarily of nonaccrual loans, three of which are Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a), partially guaranteed (75%) loans acquired in the June 2018 acquisition of Westbound Bank with combined book balances of $8.7 million as of September 30, 2020. These loans were internally identified as problem assets prior to COVID-19 and are properly reserved. Management expects these three loans to be resolved in the final quarter of 2020. Excluding these partially guaranteed SBA loans, non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans at September 30, 2020 would be 0.28% and would be 0.31%, excluding PPP loans.

Through June 30, 2020, the Bank provided COVID-19 related financial relief to many of its customers through a 3-month principal and interest (“P&I”) deferral program or an up to 6-month interest-only (“I/O”) program. The initial deferral program was not underwritten in a needs-based manner. Rather, it was provided to borrowers who believed it prudent to request such a deferral to assist during the initial uncertainty of the pandemic. For future subsequent deferral requests, the Bank will study opportunity for improved underwriting, consider the reasons for the request, look at the strength of the guarantors, other sources of repayment ability and additional collateral available, prior to approval of a second deferral.

As of September 30, 2020, 85.5% of the total amount of the loans under 3-month P&I deferrals have returned to their contractual payment agreement and there were no borrowers in this group approved or in underwriting for a second P&I deferral. However, 12.4% of the total amount of the loans under 3-month P&I deferrals, or $30.6 million, have been approved for an additional 6-month I/O payment period. Of the $30.6 million, $680,000 are considered to be troubled debt restructurings (“TDRs”) under Accounting Standards Codification 310-40 and Section 4013 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) as of September 30, 2020.

The table below provides detail about the initial P&I deferral program as of June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020:

As of 6/30/2020 As of 9/30/2020 $ in thousands ('000s) Original P&I Deferred Remaining P&I Deferred CRE - Owner Occupied $ 50,078 $ — CRE - Non-Owner Occupied 38,779 2,706 Construction & Development 32,925 768 Commercial & Industrial 2,834 64 1-4 Family 32,834 1,057 Consumer 2,030 15 Other 3,468 — Subtotal - deferrals excluding COVID higher risk industries $ 162,948 $ 4,610 COVID higher risk industries (excluded from segment subtotals above): Retail - Strip Center $ 18,956 $ — Retail - Other 2,548 641 Restaurant 6,143 — Hotel 57,222 — Subtotal - deferrals of COVID higher risk industries $ 84,869 $ 641 Total of all P&I deferrals $ 247,817 $ 5,251 % of Total Loans (excluding PPP) 14.2 % 0.3 %

For the initial up to 6-month I/O program, most of our borrowers chose the full 6-month option and remain in their initial I/O deferral period. We do not currently have any reason to believe that a material portion will not return to normal payments at the end of their deferral. Additionally, with our ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans) of 1.93%, as of September 30, 2020, management believes the Bank is well positioned to withstand potential/estimated future credit losses. As of September 30, 2020, there have been no borrowers in this group approved for, nor in underwriting for, a second P&I or I/O deferral.

The table below provides detail about the initial I/O deferral program as of June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020:

As of 6/30/2020 As of 9/30/2020(1) $ in thousands ('000s) Original

I/O Deferred Remaining

I/O Deferred CRE - Owner Occupied $ 35,733 $ 22,081 CRE - Non-Owner Occupied 34,375 31,231 Construction & Development 13,359 12,669 Commercial & Industrial 7,990 5,807 1-4 Family 32,845 25,912 Consumer 1,257 645 Other 4,674 114 Subtotal - deferrals excluding COVID higher risk industries $ 130,233 $ 98,459 COVID higher risk industries (excluded from segment subtotals above): Retail - Strip Center $ 18,177 $ 16,349 Retail - Other 1,725 911 Restaurant 10,698 8,387 Hotel 22,822 17,765 Subtotal - deferrals of COVID higher risk industries $ 53,422 $ 43,412 Total of all I/O deferrals $ 183,655 $ 141,871 % of Total Loans (excluding PPP) 10.5 % 8.1 % (1) Does not include the $30.6 million in I/O deferrals as of September 30, 2020 that were initially granted 3-month P&I deferrals.

Finally, management continues to closely monitor loans and concentrations in COVID-19 affected industries. Social distancing, stay-at-home orders and other measures as a result of the virus have particularly affected the restaurant, hospitality, retail commercial real estate (“CRE”) and energy sectors. Excluding SBA partially guaranteed (75%) loans, the Bank has direct exposure, through total loan commitments with weighted average loan-to-values (“LTV”), as of September 30, 2020, of $34.6 million with 61.1% weighted average LTV to restaurants, $57.6 million with 51.7% weighted average LTV to retail CRE and $69.9 million with 56.9% weighted average LTV to hotel/hospitality borrowers.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) As of 2020 2019 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 35,714 $ 35,490 $ 40,354 $ 39,907 $ 42,051 Federal funds sold 101,300 104,375 81,250 45,246 14,250 Interest-bearing deposits 56,357 51,129 25,324 5,561 2,347 Total cash and cash equivalents 193,371 190,994 146,928 90,714 58,648 Securities available for sale 368,887 376,381 377,062 212,716 221,345 Securities held to maturity — — — 155,458 156,925 Loans held for sale 9,148 7,194 4,024 2,368 3,841 Loans, net 1,921,234 1,919,201 1,696,861 1,690,794 1,720,595 Accrued interest receivable 8,361 11,864 8,148 9,151 7,825 Premises and equipment, net 55,468 55,251 54,496 53,431 52,956 Other real estate owned 310 402 605 603 551 Cash surrender value of life insurance 35,304 34,920 34,713 34,495 34,280 Deferred tax asset — — — — 2,363 Core deposit intangible, net 3,213 3,426 3,639 3,853 4,066 Goodwill 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 Other assets 35,228 35,402 32,348 32,701 30,467 Total assets $ 2,662,684 $ 2,667,195 $ 2,390,984 $ 2,318,444 $ 2,326,022 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 776,364 $ 772,179 $ 528,817 $ 525,865 $ 528,301 Interest-bearing 1,446,718 1,469,847 1,471,609 1,430,939 1,435,012 Total deposits 2,223,082 2,242,026 2,000,426 1,956,804 1,963,313 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 20,520 17,414 11,843 11,100 11,363 Accrued interest and other liabilities 25,813 25,960 23,645 23,061 23,508 Line of credit 7,000 2,000 20,000 — — Federal Home Loan Bank advances 99,105 100,610 70,614 55,118 60,623 Subordinated debentures 20,310 20,310 10,810 10,810 11,310 Total liabilities 2,395,830 2,408,320 2,137,338 2,056,893 2,070,117 Total shareholders' equity 266,854 258,875 253,646 261,551 255,905 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,662,684 $ 2,667,195 $ 2,390,984 $ 2,318,444 $ 2,326,022

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Quarter Ended 2020 2019 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Interest income $ 24,956 $ 26,581 $ 25,252 $ 25,848 $ 25,853 Interest expense 2,677 3,399 4,683 5,354 5,770 Net interest income 22,279 23,182 20,569 20,494 20,083 Provision for credit losses (300 ) 12,100 1,400 — 100 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,579 11,082 19,169 20,494 19,983 Noninterest income 6,663 4,987 4,961 4,674 4,616 Noninterest expense 16,758 15,184 16,407 16,226 15,435 Income before income taxes 12,484 885 7,723 8,942 9,164 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,350 (190 ) 1,445 1,573 1,634 Net earnings $ 10,134 $ 1,075 $ 6,278 $ 7,369 $ 7,530 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.92 $ 0.10 $ 0.55 $ 0.64 $ 0.65 Earnings per common share, diluted(1) 0.92 0.10 0.55 0.63 0.65 Cash dividends per common share 0.20 0.19 0.19 0.18 0.18 Book value per common share - end of quarter 24.29 23.50 22.79 22.65 22.19 Tangible book value per common share - end of quarter(2) 21.07 20.27 19.58 19.53 19.05 Common shares outstanding - end of quarter 10,988,239 11,013,804 11,128,556 11,547,443 11,534,393 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 11,012,630 11,025,924 11,432,391 11,533,849 11,550,335 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted(1) 11,012,630 11,025,924 11,432,391 11,621,887 11,612,873 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.53 % 0.16 % 1.09 % 1.25 % 1.28 % Return on average equity (annualized) 15.21 1.67 9.94 11.24 11.73 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (annualized)(3) 3.61 3.78 3.87 3.77 3.71 Efficiency ratio(4) 57.90 53.90 64.27 64.47 62.49 (1) Outstanding options and the closing price of the company's stock as of September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2020 had an anti-dilutive effect on each respective quarter end's weighted-average common shares outstanding; therefore, the effect of their conversion has been excluded from the calculation of the diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding for those periods. The diluted EPS has been calculated using the basic weighted-average shares outstanding in order to comply with GAAP. (2) See Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures table. (3) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (4) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands) As of 2020 2019 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 531,152 $ 522,248 $ 297,163 $ 279,583 $ 299,714 Real estate: Construction and development 269,101 265,982 263,973 280,498 256,459 Commercial real estate 602,664 606,061 584,883 567,360 581,742 Farmland 80,197 77,625 78,635 57,476 61,073 1-4 family residential 385,783 383,590 400,605 412,166 406,880 Multi-family residential 19,499 29,692 20,430 37,379 58,198 Consumer 52,855 52,986 52,996 53,245 53,315 Agricultural 17,004 18,981 19,314 18,359 18,728 Overdrafts 379 275 354 329 330 Total loans(1)(2) $ 1,958,634 $ 1,957,440 $ 1,718,353 $ 1,706,395 $ 1,736,439 Quarter Ended 2020 2019 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance at beginning of period(3) $ 34,119 $ 21,948 $ 20,750 $ 16,394 $ 15,743 Loans charged-off (101 ) (59 ) (224 ) (221 ) (67 ) Recoveries 39 130 22 29 618 Provision for loan loss expense (300 ) 12,100 1,400 — 100 Balance at end of period $ 33,757 $ 34,119 $ 21,948 $ 16,202 $ 16,394 Allowance for loan losses / period-end loans 1.72 % 1.74 % 1.28 % 0.95 % 0.94 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans 245.0 235.6 135.2 143.9 150.7 Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (annualized) 0.01 (0.02 ) 0.05 0.04 (0.13 ) NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accrual loans(4) $ 13,780 $ 14,480 $ 16,232 $ 11,262 $ 10,881 Other real estate owned 310 402 605 603 551 Repossessed assets owned 3 38 292 392 500 Total non-performing assets $ 14,093 $ 14,920 $ 17,129 $ 12,257 $ 11,932 Non-performing assets as a percentage of: Total loans(1)(2) 0.72 % 0.76 % 1.00 % 0.72 % 0.69 % Total assets 0.53 0.56 0.72 0.53 0.51 TDR loans - nonaccrual $ 92 $ 95 $ 97 $ 101 $ 118 TDR loans - accruing 7,891 7,216 7,220 7,240 7,297 (1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $9.1 million, $7.2 million, $4.0 million, $2.4 million, and $3.8 million as of September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2020 and December 31, and September 30, 2019, respectively. (2) Excludes deferred loan (fees) costs of $(3.6) million, $(4.1) million, $456,000, $601,000, and $550,000 as of September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2020 and December 31, and September 30, 2019, respectively. (3) The balance at the beginning of the period ended March 31, 2020 includes a $4.5 million impact of adopting ASC 326. (4) TDR loans-nonaccrual are included in nonaccrual loans, which are a component of nonperforming loans.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands) Quarter Ended 2020 2019 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges $ 717 $ 571 $ 908 $ 1,022 $ 978 Net realized gain on sale of loans 2,114 1,508 1,189 780 910 Fiduciary and custodial income 511 474 514 455 446 Bank-owned life insurance income 208 207 218 214 247 Merchant and debit card fees 1,654 1,334 1,131 1,140 1,096 Loan processing fee income 181 130 150 157 157 Other noninterest income 1,278 763 851 906 782 Total noninterest income $ 6,663 $ 4,987 $ 4,961 $ 4,674 $ 4,616 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Employee compensation and benefits $ 9,439 $ 8,077 $ 9,466 $ 9,332 $ 8,896 Occupancy expenses 2,597 2,550 2,477 2,498 2,448 Legal and professional fees 574 589 519 611 686 Software and technology 1,093 945 939 902 885 Amortization 338 338 333 338 342 Director and committee fees 211 165 219 188 220 Advertising and promotions 301 408 433 523 339 ATM and debit card expense 509 479 418 456 310 Telecommunication expense 231 209 180 168 165 FDIC insurance assessment fees 252 122 195 — — Other noninterest expense 1,213 1,302 1,228 1,210 1,144 Total noninterest expense $ 16,758 $ 15,184 $ 16,407 $ 16,226 $ 15,435

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate ASSETS Interest-earnings assets: Total loans(1) $ 1,964,894 $ 22,681 4.59 % $ 1,698,742 $ 22,996 5.37 % Securities available for sale 378,735 2,125 2.23 225,714 1,371 2.41 Securities held to maturity — — — 158,000 1,001 2.51 Nonmarketable equity securities 12,332 111 3.58 12,011 162 5.35 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 125,492 39 0.12 56,174 323 2.28 Total interest-earning assets 2,481,453 24,956 4.00 2,150,641 25,853 4.77 Allowance for loan losses (34,083 ) (16,082 ) Noninterest-earnings assets 191,965 194,044 Total assets $ 2,639,335 $ 2,328,603 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,448,117 $ 2,285 0.63 % $ 1,467,502 $ 5,304 1.43 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 79,580 141 0.70 50,016 298 2.36 Line of credit 4,989 44 3.51 — — — Subordinated debentures 20,310 192 3.76 11,527 161 5.54 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 20,568 15 0.29 10,549 7 0.26 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,573,564 2,677 0.68 1,539,594 5,770 1.49 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 775,341 511,343 Accrued interest and other liabilities 25,409 22,878 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 800,750 534,221 Shareholders’ equity 265,021 254,788 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,639,335 $ 2,328,603 Net interest rate spread(2) 3.32 % 3.28 % Net interest income $ 22,279 $ 20,083 Net interest margin(3) 3.57 % 3.71 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4) 3.61 % 3.71 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $9.3 million and $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. (4) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate ASSETS Interest-earnings assets: Total loans(1) $ 1,851,209 $ 69,337 5.00 % $ 1,676,047 $ 67,821 5.41 % Securities available for sale 326,472 5,711 2.34 230,816 4,372 2.53 Securities held to maturity 48,001 956 2.66 160,061 3,042 2.54 Nonmarketable equity securities 11,145 333 3.99 12,106 471 5.20 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 136,684 452 0.44 56,755 1,007 2.37 Total interest-earning assets 2,373,511 76,789 4.32 2,135,785 76,713 4.80 Allowance for credit losses (27,552 ) (15,483 ) Noninterest-earning assets 195,255 191,189 Total assets $ 2,541,214 $ 2,311,491 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,467,838 $ 9,746 0.89 % $ 1,463,457 $ 16,681 1.52 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 79,166 346 0.58 62,268 1,126 2.42 Line of credit 5,394 119 2.95 — — — Subordinated debentures 16,261 511 4.20 12,107 502 5.54 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 17,179 37 0.29 10,710 28 0.35 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,585,838 10,759 0.91 1,548,542 18,337 1.58 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 670,947 490,088 Accrued interest and other liabilities 23,225 21,575 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 694,172 511,663 Shareholders’ equity 261,204 251,286 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,541,214 $ 2,311,491 Net interest rate spread(2) 3.41 % 3.22 % Net interest income $ 66,030 $ 58,376 Net interest margin(3) 3.72 % 3.65 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4) 3.75 % 3.66 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $6.1 million and $2.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. (4) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Tangible Book Value per Common Share As of 2020 2019 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Total shareholders’ equity $ 266,854 $ 258,875 $ 253,646 $ 261,551 $ 255,905 Adjustments: Goodwill (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) Core deposit intangible, net (3,213 ) (3,426 ) (3,639 ) (3,853 ) (4,066 ) Total tangible common equity $ 231,481 $ 223,289 $ 217,847 $ 225,538 $ 219,679 Common shares outstanding - end of quarter(1) 10,988,239 11,013,804 11,128,556 11,547,443 11,534,393 Book value per common share $ 24.29 $ 23.50 $ 22.79 $ 22.65 $ 22.19 Tangible book value per common share 21.07 20.27 19.58 19.53 19.05 (1) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

Net Core Earnings and Net Core Earnings per Common Share Quarter Ended 2020 2019 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Net earnings $ 10,134 $ 1,075 $ 6,278 $ 7,369 $ 7,530 Adjustments: Provision for credit losses (300 ) 12,100 1,400 — 100 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,350 (190 ) 1,445 1,573 1,634 PPP loans, including fees (1,076 ) (2,540 ) — — — Net interest expense on PPP-related borrowings 3 31 — — — Net core earnings $ 11,111 $ 10,476 $ 9,123 $ 8,942 $ 9,264 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 11,012,630 11,025,924 11,432,391 11,533,849 11,550,335 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.92 $ 0.10 $ 0.55 $ 0.64 $ 0.65 Net core earnings per common share, basic 1.01 0.95 0.80 0.78 0.80

Net Core Earnings to Average Assets, as Adjusted, and Average Equity Quarter Ended 2020 2019 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Net core earnings $ 11,111 $ 10,476 $ 9,123 $ 8,942 $ 9,264 Total average assets $ 2,639,335 $ 2,657,609 $ 2,325,618 $ 2,341,766 $ 2,328,603 Adjustments: PPP loan average balance (209,506 ) (163,184 ) — — — Excess fed funds sold due to PPP-related borrowings (8,152 ) (84,066 ) — — — Total average assets, adjusted $ 2,421,677 $ 2,410,359 $ 2,325,618 $ 2,341,766 $ 2,328,603 Net core earnings to average assets, as adjusted (annualized) 1.83 1.75 1.56 1.51 1.58 Total average equity $ 265,021 $ 258,225 $ 251,159 $ 260,160 $ 254,788 Net core earnings to average equity (annualized) 16.68 16.32 14.45 13.64 14.43