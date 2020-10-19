 

Armstrong Flooring Hires Amy Trojanowski as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 13:00  |  47   |   |   

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. ("Armstrong Flooring") (NYSE: AFI), a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions, today announced that Amy Peacock Trojanowski has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, effective October 19, 2020. Greg Waina, who has been serving as interim Chief Financial Officer since July 2020, will assist the company and Ms. Trojanowski in a consulting capacity to ensure a smooth transition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005191/en/

Amy Trojanowski (Photo: Business Wire)

Amy Trojanowski (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Trojanowski brings more than 20 years of financial management, planning and strategic expertise, driving strong business results and leading transformational change. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Business Finance and Global Services, at the Chemours Company, Wilmington, DE, where she led all aspects of budgeting, forecasting, planning and analysis for the company. Ms. Trojanowski previously served as the Chief Accounting Officer for Chemours from July 2015 until August 2019 where she led the transformation of the global finance organization.

Prior to Chemours, Ms. Trojanowski spent 10 years in various finance, business and investor relations roles of increasing responsibility at E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Wilmington, DE, including as Controller for DuPont Performance Chemicals (the business that is now Chemours). In that role, she was a leader in the business’s separation from DuPont and was responsible for building and designing the company’s initial post-separation finance organization. Ms. Trojanowski began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and is a CPA. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting at Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC, and serves as a board member and member of the Finance, Allocations and Policy Committees for the United Way of Southern Chester County.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Amy’s expertise and fresh perspectives to the Armstrong Flooring leadership team,” said Michel Vermette, president and CEO of Armstrong Flooring. “She’s a seasoned finance executive with broad experience in leading organizational transformation. As we grow and execute our strategic plan, Amy’s financial leadership roles combined with her proven track record for building world-class finance organizations make her a great fit. We look forward to her contributions in helping optimize Armstrong Flooring for success and future sustainable growth.”

Seite 1 von 2
Armstrong Flooring Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, Global Investor Counsel, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of the Important October 19 Deadline ...
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
Hyatt Announces Plans for Andaz Lisbon
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
Armstrong Flooring Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Results