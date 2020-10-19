Armstrong Flooring Hires Amy Trojanowski as Chief Financial Officer

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. ("Armstrong Flooring") (NYSE: AFI), a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions, today announced that Amy Peacock Trojanowski has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, effective October 19, 2020. Greg Waina, who has been serving as interim Chief Financial Officer since July 2020, will assist the company and Ms. Trojanowski in a consulting capacity to ensure a smooth transition.

Amy Trojanowski (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Trojanowski brings more than 20 years of financial management, planning and strategic expertise, driving strong business results and leading transformational change. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Business Finance and Global Services, at the Chemours Company, Wilmington, DE, where she led all aspects of budgeting, forecasting, planning and analysis for the company. Ms. Trojanowski previously served as the Chief Accounting Officer for Chemours from July 2015 until August 2019 where she led the transformation of the global finance organization.

Prior to Chemours, Ms. Trojanowski spent 10 years in various finance, business and investor relations roles of increasing responsibility at E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Wilmington, DE, including as Controller for DuPont Performance Chemicals (the business that is now Chemours). In that role, she was a leader in the business’s separation from DuPont and was responsible for building and designing the company’s initial post-separation finance organization. Ms. Trojanowski began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and is a CPA. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting at Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC, and serves as a board member and member of the Finance, Allocations and Policy Committees for the United Way of Southern Chester County.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Amy’s expertise and fresh perspectives to the Armstrong Flooring leadership team,” said Michel Vermette, president and CEO of Armstrong Flooring. “She’s a seasoned finance executive with broad experience in leading organizational transformation. As we grow and execute our strategic plan, Amy’s financial leadership roles combined with her proven track record for building world-class finance organizations make her a great fit. We look forward to her contributions in helping optimize Armstrong Flooring for success and future sustainable growth.”