Monocle Acquisition Corporation Expects AerSale to Exceed Previously Issued 2020 and 2021 Forecasts

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (“Monocle”) (NASDAQ: MNCL), a public investment vehicle, announced today that its merger partner, AerSale Corp. (“AerSale”), an integrated, diversified global leader in aviation aftermarket products and services, has increased its financial outlook for 2020 and 2021. Following a strong third quarter and improving outlook, the Company now expects Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 to be in the range of $48 million to $52 million and 2021 Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA to exceed $53.9 million. The following table presents AerSale’s previously disclosed and current outlook:

Previous

Current

2020F PF Adjusted EBITDA $41.7 million $48 to $52 million

2021F PF Adjusted EBITDA $53.9 million Exceed $53.9 million

AerSale’s current outlook reflects:

Preliminary results for the third quarter of 2020, resulting in PF Adjusted EBITDA of at least $43 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020;

An increase in activity in its Asset Management Solutions segment;

Strong demand for its on-airport MRO services;

Strength of accelerating demand in cargo and E-Commerce markets; and

Increased requests for passenger to freighter conversions and other TechOps products and services.

AerSale’s current outlook does not reflect any additional revenues from its recently announced purchase of 24 Boeing 757-200 aircraft during the balance of 2020. AerSale has received strong interest from air cargo and passenger aircraft operators to monetize these assets to their “highest and best use.”

Eric Zahler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monocle Acquisition Corp said, “We are enthusiastic about AerSale’s preliminary results for the first nine months of 2020 which exceeded our previous outlook for all of 2020. In addition, AerSale is expected to exceed the prior outlook of $53.9 million of adjusted EBITDA for 2021. We will further update the investment community on more specific 2021 expectations at the appropriate time. We are impressed by AerSale‘s ability to create shareholder value as it remains well positioned for continued long-term growth.”