 

 Onyx Enterprises Int’l, Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. to Participate in SPACInsider-ICR Webinar on October 22nd at 2pm ET

Onyx Enterprises Int’l, Corp. (“Onyx”), owner and operator of a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive market, “CARiD.com,” which has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: “LGC”) (“Legacy”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), today announced that the two companies will participate in a webinar hosted by SPACInsider and ICR on October 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

https://icrinc.zoom.us/webinar/register/1716027793907/WN_rGzbsInrRUaAl ...

Participants in the webinar will include:

  • Edwin Rigaud, Chief Executive Officer of Legacy Acquisition Corp.
  • Darryl McCall, President, Legacy Acquisition Corp
  • Rick White, Director, Legacy Acquisition Corp
  • Prashant Pathak, Chairman of Onyx
  • Antonino Ciappina, operating as the Chief Executive of Onyx
  • Kailas Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer of Onyx

With CARiD, Onyx has developed a distinctive proprietary technology platform for digital commerce and fulfillment, relying on insights extracted from nearly 14 billion data points, a physical footprint network comprising over 2,500 shipping locations, nearly 5,000 active brands, and machine-learning algorithms for complex fitment industries such as vehicle parts and accessories. In announcing their definitive business merger agreement with Legacy, Onyx is positioned to accelerate further growth with new cash funding resulting from the business combination as it looks to increase its already significant footprint in the auto aftermarket industry.

Onyx’s proprietary fitment data and algorithms used in CARiD.com and other verticals (such as MOTORCYCLEiD, TRUCKiD, and BOATiD) compiled over the past decade, combined with its substantial investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning, provide online consumers with an enhanced user experience featuring a breadth of offerings and service levels (including search capabilities, training and learning, and provision of data suppliers to enhance their product information), positioning it as a key leader in the already $400+ billion auto aftermarket industry.

