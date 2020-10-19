 

BIGtoken Appoints Daina Middleton and Yin Rani to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

BIGtoken Inc., a company started as a division of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), named Daina Middleton and Yin Woon Rani to its board of directors. With these two new appointments, Daina and Yin will join SRAX CEO Christopher Miglino and BIGtoken CEO Malcolm CasSelle on the board for BIGtoken.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005266/en/

Yin Woon Rani (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are very pleased to have Daina and Yin join our board,” said BIGtoken CEO Malcolm CasSelle. “Daina's marketing and leadership experience with large corporations like Twitter and HP combined with Yin’s extensive CPG background, having worked at Campbell Soup and the Grey Group agency where she managed accounts with Hasbro, P&G, and M&M, will make the leadership team here at BIGtoken a true powerhouse. BIGtoken is ready to take on the next phase of growth and with our two new board members, we are sure to make a substantial impact in the digital media and data space.”

Upon completion of the previously announced transaction with Force Protection Video Equipment Corp (“FPVD”) whereby SRAX will receive 88.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of FPVD in exchange for 100% of the shares of BIGtoken, FPVD will be rebranded as BIGtoken.

About Daina Middleton

Daina Middleton’s career began in marketing at HP, where she spent 16 years. As global CEO of Performics, she created the performance marketing category, growing revenues from $14 to $150 million, expanding into 34 countries in just 4 years. Daina then joined Twitter, running B2B marketing, building the global sales marketing team, resulting in a 40% growth in revenue.

Recently, Daina was the CEO of Ansira, a technology and services firm, and now acts as an advisor, helping companies supercharge their growth. She is a published author: Marketing in the Participation Age: A Guide to Motivating People to Join, Share, Take Part, Connect, and Engage; Wiley, 2013; and Grace Meets Grit: How to bring out the Remarkable Courageous Leader Within; Bibleomotion, 2016.

About Yin Woon Rani

Yin Woon Rani is chief executive officer of MilkPEP. Rani brings nearly 25 years of integrated marketing experience across CPG companies and marketing agencies to the position. As CEO, she is excited to address the challenges ahead with thoughtful, sustained solutions and looks forward to working with the entire industry to help ensure a positive impact.

