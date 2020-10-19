 

Regulus Appoints Anna Tudela to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regulus Resources Inc. (“Regulus” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: REG, OTCQX: RGLSF) is pleased to announce that Anna Tudela has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Ms. Tudela has over 30 years of experience working with public companies in the securities and corporate finance areas, in Canada, the United States and South America. Most recently, she was the Vice President of Diversity, Regulatory Affairs and Corporate Secretary of Goldcorp and was actively involved in acquisitions/mergers with Wheaton River Minerals, Placer Dome Canada, Glamis Gold Ltd. and many other transactions culminating with the takeover of Goldcorp by Newmont Mining Corporation. Ms. Tudela has served as Corporate Secretary of Goldcorp Inc., Silver Wheaton Corp (Wheaton Precious Metals) and Diamond Fields Resources Inc. Ms. Tudela has been recognized by various organizations for her work on governance, boards and advancing women in leadership in traditionally male-dominated industries, receiving the Peter Day Governance Achievement Award; named one of the 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining; the Association of Women in Finance awarding her the honour of Champion; Dalhousie University awarding her the 2016 Scotiabank Ethical Leadership Award and by Catalyst naming her 2016 Catalyst Canada Honours Champion. Ms. Tudela is a director of the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, a Certified Canadian Inclusion Professional, an Accredited Director (CGI) and a certified Global Competent Board advisor. Most recently, Ms. Tudela was the recipient of the WIM (BC) Aurora Award which recognizes an exceptional woman in mining who inspires others.

John Black, CEO of Regulus, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Anna Tudela to the Regulus Board. Anna brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in finance, acquisitions and corporate governance that will undoubtably benefit the company as we advance the AntaKori project.”

The Company has granted Ms. Tudela options to purchase an aggregate of 200,000 common shares at a price of $1.49 per share for a period of up to five years in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

For further information, please contact:

Regulus Resources Inc.

Laura Brangwin
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +1 646 583-1404
Email: laura.brangwin@regulusresources.com

About Regulus Resources Inc. and the AntaKori Project

Regulus Resources Inc. is an international mineral exploration company run by an experienced technical and management team. The principal project held by Regulus is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru. The AntaKori project currently hosts a resource with indicated mineral resources of 250 million tonnes with a grade of 0.48 % Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 7.5 g/t Ag and inferred mineral resources of 267 million tonnes with a grade of 0.41 % Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, and 7.8 g/t Ag (see press release dated March 1, 2019). Mineralization remains open in most directions.

For further information on Regulus Resources Inc., please consult our website at www.regulusresources.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Brookfield Announces Strategic Partnership with American Equity Life
ForFarmers strengthens position in poultry sector by acquiring De Hoop Mengvoeders
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...