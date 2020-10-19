NGM Expands Oncology Portfolio with First Immuno-Oncology Development Candidate, NGM707, a Novel Dual Antagonist Antibody Inhibiting ILT2 and ILT4

ILT2 and ILT4, key myeloid and lymphoid checkpoints, may restrict anti-tumor immunity, enable tumors to evade immune detection and contribute to T cell checkpoint resistance



Company plans to initiate first-in-human testing of NGM707 in mid-2021

With NGM707, NGM expands its diverse pipeline addressing liver and metabolic diseases, retinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer

R&D Day planned for December 9, 2020 to showcase NGM’s portfolio

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced the expansion of its oncology portfolio with its first immuno-oncology development candidate, NGM707, a novel dual antagonist antibody that inhibits Immunoglobulin-like transcript 2 (ILT2) and Immunoglobulin-like transcript 4 (ILT4). NGM707 joins NGM120, a first-in-class antagonistic antibody that binds glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor receptor alpha-like (GFRAL) and inhibits growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15) signaling, in NGM’s oncology portfolio. NGM120 is in an ongoing Phase 1a/1b trial in patients with cancer and cancer anorexia/cachexia syndrome (CACS).

ILT2 and ILT4 receptors expressed on myeloid cells in the tumor microenvironment are implicated in suppressing anti-tumor immune responses and may represent checkpoints that enable tumors to evade immune detection. Suppressive myeloid cells enriched with ILT2 and ILT4 receptors are upregulated in certain cancer types1-5, while ILT2 is also expressed on natural killer (NK) cells, B cells and a subset of highly cytolytic T cells. Of note, ILT2 and ILT4 are upregulated on macrophages in the tumor microenvironment of certain cancer patients that are non-responders to T cell checkpoint inhibitor therapy and, therefore, may serve as T cell checkpoint inhibitor resistance mechanisms6. Reversing myeloid suppression, or myeloid reprogramming, represents a promising new therapeutic area of immuno-oncology.

NGM scientists have spent several years researching members of the leukocyte Ig-like receptor (LILR) family of immunosuppressive receptors, including ILT2 and ILT4. NGM707 is designed to attempt to improve patient immune responses to tumors by inhibiting both the ILT2 and ILT4 receptors. In preclinical studies of NGM707, NGM has demonstrated that blockade of ILT4 reverses myeloid cell immune suppression, while blockade of ILT2 promotes NK and CD8+ T cell killing of tumor cells and activates macrophage phagocytosis of tumor cells. In addition, preclinical studies of NGM707 have shown that the dual blockade of ILT2 and ILT4 acts synergistically to reverse suppression of Fc receptor signaling.