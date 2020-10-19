Beyond Air Presents Pilot Bronchiolitis Data at the CHEST Annual Meeting 2020

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled nitric oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO for the treatment of solid tumors and tumor metastases, today announced the presentation of data from its bronchiolitis program at the CHEST Annual Meeting 2020, which is being held virtually from October 18th to 21st.

Aviv Goldbart, MD, Head, Department of Pediatrics, Soroka Medical Center that presents the bronchiolitis pilot study poster, stated, “We are excited by the data presented today, as they support the development of inhaled NO as a vasodilator, bronchodilator, an anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial agent. This new approach could be an effective and safe new treatment option of viral lower respiratory tract infections, including bronchiolitis or COVID-19.”

The bronchiolitis pilot study analyzed data from 87 infants across eight medical centers. Subjects were randomized 1:1:1 to standard supportive therapy (SST), 150 parts per million (ppm) NO + SST and 85 ppm NO + SST. Study treatment was given for 40 minutes, every 4.5 hours (±30 min), four times per day for up to five days. Results from the study show that the effects of intermittent inhaled NO at 150 ppm were statistically significant compared to both standard therapy and 85 ppm NO in reducing the primary endpoint of time to fit for discharge and the key secondary endpoints of hospital length of stay (LOS) and time to oxygen saturation of > 92%. There were no significant differences observed between the 85 ppm NO arm and SST on any endpoint. All treatment groups had similar safety profiles showing that NO therapy was generally well tolerated with no serious adverse events related to NO therapy.