 

Medicenna Announces Upcoming Presentations at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Annual Meeting

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MDNA, TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that it will be presenting two abstracts at the EORTC-NCI-AACR ("ENA") Virtual Scientific Program on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics to be held from October 24 - 25, 2020.

The first abstract has been selected for a Late Breaking Abstract poster discussion and will provide new data on long-term survival results seen in the MDNA55-05 trial, a recently completed Phase 2b trial evaluating MDNA55 in recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (rGBM) patients. Details of the poster presentation are below:

  • Presenter: Dr. John Sampson, MD, PhD, MHSc, MBA, Robert H. and Gloria Wilkins Distinguished Professor and Chair of Neurosurgery, Duke University School of Medicine
  • Title: "MDNA55, a Locally Administered IL4 Guided Toxin for Targeted Treatment of Recurrent Glioblastoma Shows Long Term Survival Benefit "
  • Abstract #: 99LBA
  • Session Title: Late Breaking Posters

The second abstract will present updated pre-clinical data on both MDNA11, a long-acting IL-2 superkine, and novel bi-specific IL-13 superkines. The abstract was accepted as a poster presentation, the details of which are below:

  • Presenter: Dr. Minh To, PhD, Director Preclinical Development, Medicenna Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Title: "Emergence of Novel Long-acting Mono- and Bi-specific IL-2/IL-13 Superkines as Potent Immune Modulators"
  • Abstract #: 200                   
  • Session Title: New Therapies in Immuno Oncology   

Presentations and posters will be available for on-demand viewing online at https://event.eortc.org/ena2020/ beginning on October 24, 2020 at 15:00 CEST (9:00 AM ET) and will also be posted to the “Events and Presentations” page of Medicenna’s website following the conference.

About Medicenna
Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Cytokines (ECs) for the treatment of a broad range of cancers. Medicenna's long-acting IL2 Superkine asset, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior CD122 binding without CD25 affinity and therefore preferentially stimulating cancer killing effector T cells and NK cells when compared to competing IL-2 programs. It is anticipated that MDNA11 will be ready for the clinic in 2021. Medicenna's lead IL4-EC, MDNA55, has completed a Phase 2b clinical trial for rGBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has been studied in five clinical trials involving 132 subjects, including 112 adults with rGBM. MDNA55 has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively. For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com.

15.10.20
Medicenna Provides MDNA55 rGBM Clinical Program Update Following Positive End of Phase 2 Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
30.09.20
Dr. Jack Geltosky Elected to Medicenna Board of Directors

