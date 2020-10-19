Glory Star Establishes Digital Economy Headquarters in Wuxi and Partners with Wuxi Municipal Government to Build New Economic and Cultural Industrial Park

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) (“Glory Star” or the “Company”), a leading mobile and online digital media and entertainment company in China, today announced that it has established its CHEERS e-Mall headquarters in Wuxi, a city located in the southern portion of Jiangsu province, and plans to partner with the Wuxi Municipal Government and Binhu District Government to build a new economic and cultural industrial park (the “Park”) in Wuxi. The Company held a signing ceremony on October 15, 2020, to commemorate the start of the Park project and development.

According to the cooperative agreement with Wuxi Municipal Government and Binhu District Government, the Wuxi Municipal Government and Binhu District Government will provide Glory Star with various forms of support for the development of the Park, such as land support which includes no less than 50 acres of commercial land for building the Park and 1000 square meters of office space, relocation assistance, and tax incentives, as well as other forms of financial incentives and policy support. Glory Star plans to focus on four areas during the development of the park, including new media, new retail, technology, and the Company’s internal vocational program “Cheers Academy”. The Company’s development plan and areas of focus will help to cultivate the surrounding location in a distinctive manner and will also create an environment capable of supporting multiple businesses including a new zone for retail-themed experiences.

Xin Huang, Secretary of the Wuxi Municipal Committee, commented on behalf of the Wuxi Municipal Government, “The successful cooperation between the Wuxi Municipal Government and Glory Star has ushered in a new and important driver for China’s digital content industry. We believe that this development will not only serve to better satisfy the desire of citizens for a more enjoyable life, but will also help to further promote the exploration and development of China’s new economy. Looking ahead, we plan to maintain our focus on creating an entrepreneurial environment that is both convenient and harmonious for Glory Star and thus work together hand in hand to create a better future for all.”