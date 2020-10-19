 

ISC to Release 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 4, 2020

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) advises that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after market close. ISC’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on our website at www.company.isc.ca

The Company will hold an investor conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Participants may join the call by dialing toll-free 1-844-419-1765 or 1-216-562-0470 for calls outside North America. It is recommended that participants dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Simultaneously, an audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at the following link www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events. The audio file with a replay of the webcast will be available about 24 hours after the event on ISC’s website at the link above. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

About ISC
Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Investor Contact
Jonathan Hackshaw
Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
1-855-341-8363
investor.relations@isc.ca


