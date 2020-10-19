 

Mereo BioPharma Announces FDA Clearance to Proceed into a Phase 1b/2 study for Etigilimab (Anti-TIGIT)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 13:00  |  86   |   |   

On track to initiate Phase 1b/2 basket study of etigilimab in combination with an anti-PD-1 in a series of tumor types in Q4 2020

Plans to host virtual R&D day to review etigilimab development program and rare disease product pipeline in November 2020

LONDON and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO, AIM: MPH) (“Mereo” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application to proceed with a Phase 1b/2 study for the Company’s lead oncology product candidate etigilimab. Etigilimab is a novel IgG1 monoclonal antibody against TIGIT (T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains), a next generation checkpoint receptor shown to block T-cell activation and the body’s natural anti-cancer immune response.

Mereo is on track to initiate the Phase 1b/2 basket study in the fourth quarter of 2020. The study will evaluate etigilimab in combination with an anti-PD-1 initially in approximately 100 patients with a defined series of tumor types, including biomarker enriched and rare tumor cohorts. The study will incorporate flat dosing (for patients 50 kg and higher) which is based on data from Mereo’s previous Phase 1a and Phase 1b combination studies with etigilimab. 

Dr. John Lewicki, Chief Scientific Officer of Mereo, said: “Recent clinical data regarding anti-TIGIT therapies in combination with PDL-1/PD-1 inhibition have been promising. We designed etigilimab as a novel IgG1 which blocks TIGIT signalling while retaining an intact effector function and we believe our development approach is differentiated. We have selected the tumor types for our planned Phase 1b/2 basket combination study based on biomarker screening of large collections of different tumor samples and correlating these with suboptimal responses to anti- PDL-1/PD-1. We’ve also included tumor types where we saw evidence of activity in our previous Phase 1a/1b study. We look forward to initiating the study this quarter and providing additional details during our planned virtual R&D day.”

Seite 1 von 4
Mereo BioPharma Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Brookfield Announces Strategic Partnership with American Equity Life
ForFarmers strengthens position in poultry sector by acquiring De Hoop Mengvoeders
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Mereo BioPharma Announces Interim Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and Provides Corporate Update
24.09.20
Mereo BioPharma Receives FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Setrusumab for the Treatment of Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.19
1
Mereo Biopharma (35 Mio £)