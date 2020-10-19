 

Amarin to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results and Host Conference Call on November 5, 2020

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that it will host a conference call with members of Amarin senior management to discuss the company's third quarter 2020 financial results and provide an operational update on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will follow the anticipated release of the company's financial results earlier that day.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Amarin will host a conference call November 5, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. ET to discuss this information. The conference call can be heard live on the investor relations section of the company's website at www.amarincorp.com, or via telephone by dialing 877-407-8033 within the United States, 201-689-8033 from outside the United States. A replay of the call will be made available for a period of two weeks following the conference call. To hear a replay of the call, dial 877-481-4010, PIN: 38230. A replay of the call will also be available through the company's website shortly after the call.

To Ask Questions:

During the teleconference, following prepared remarks, management will respond to questions from investors and analysts, subject to time limitations. Participants in the live teleconference will be provided an opportunity to ask questions. Investors may also e-mail their questions to investor.relations@amarincorp.com. Email questions will be accepted until Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc is a rapidly growing, innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics to cost-effectively improve cardiovascular health. Amarin’s lead product, VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl), is available by prescription in the United States, Canada, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. VASCEPA is not yet approved and available in any other countries. Amarin, on its own or together with its commercial partners in select geographies, is pursuing additional regulatory approvals for VASCEPA in China, Europe and the Middle East. For more information about Amarin, visit www.amarincorp.com.

Availability of Other Information About Amarin

Investors and others should note that Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website (www.amarincorp.com), the investor relations website (investor.amarincorp.com), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin’s investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Amarin Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Elisabeth Schwartz
Investor Relations
Amarin Corporation plc
In U.S.: +1 (908) 719-1315
IR@amarincorp.com (investor inquiries)

Lee M. Stern        
Solebury Trout
In U.S.: +1 (646) 378-2992
lstern@soleburytrout.com

Media Inquiries:
Alina Kolomeyer
Communications
Amarin Corporation plc
In U.S.: +1 (908) 892-2028
PR@amarincorp.com (media inquiries)


