 

MATEON’S PHASE 2 GLOBAL STUDY FOR OT-101/ TGF-β INHIBITOR AGAINST COVID-19 CLEARED FOR PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN ARGENTINA.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Mateon” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:MATN) announced today the receipt of approval from Republica Argentina – Poder Ejecutivo Nacional, the regulatory agency of Argentina, to initiate the Company’s Phase 2 clinical trial of OT-101, a TGF-β antisense, for the treatment of patients with mild to severe COVID-19 infection. Argentina now has the fifth highest tally of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, with the latest additions taking it past Colombia in a global ranking compiled by John Hopkins University.

This multi-center, double blind, randomized, placebo-control study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of OT-101 in combination with standard of care on two (2) patient cohorts – 1) mild or moderate disease, and 2) severe disease requiring mechanical ventilation or intubation. The study will enroll approximately 24 patients in Argentina with an aggregate total of 72 pts study wide. The primary efficacy endpoint is the proportion of subjects with clinical improvement score (measured by an 8‑point World Health Organization [WHO] COVID‑19 Clinical Improvement Ordinal Scale) as assessed by the Odds Ratio (OR) at Day 14.

“We believe this is a well-designed, comprehensive and thorough study that will address critical questions relative to the treatment of COVID-19 patients with OT-101 and nature of the disease itself,” said Dr. Anthony Maida, Chief Clinical Officer – Translational Medicine, Mateon Therapeutics. “This trial reflects our commitment to advancing our virology program.”

“There have been a series of setbacks in developing therapeutics against COVID-19. Last week the WHO Solidarity Therapeutics Trial of 11,266 participants across 30 countries reported that Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine, and Lopinavir/Ritonavir demonstrated “little or no effect” on death rates among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. [1]. This follows previous high-profile failures of Kevzara (sarilumab) and Actemra (tocilizumab) in their company sponsored phase 3 trials [2,3],” said Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO of Mateon. “This leaves Dexamethasone as the only effective therapy against COVID-19 and highlights the importance of developing innovative therapeutics such as OT-101.”

