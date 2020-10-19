Bunker Hill Files the Technical Report Which Formed the Basis for Its Strategic Shift to High-Grade Silver Exploration

Not For Distribution To United States Newswire Services Or For Dissemination In The United States

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report for its Bunker Hill Silver Project located in Idaho’s Silver Valley, USA. The technical report includes detailed information regarding the recently completed digitization and 3D modeling of historic geological data which confirmed numerous high-grade silver exploration targets and formed the basis for its shift to high grade silver exploration.

Resource Development Associates, who prepared the independent technical report, strongly recommend that exploration should be focused on the silver potential with the following conclusions: