Bunker Hill Files the Technical Report Which Formed the Basis for Its Strategic Shift to High-Grade Silver Exploration
TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report for its Bunker Hill Silver Project located in Idaho’s Silver Valley, USA. The technical report includes detailed information regarding the recently completed digitization and 3D modeling of historic geological data which confirmed numerous high-grade silver exploration targets and formed the basis for its shift to high grade silver exploration.
Resource Development Associates, who prepared the independent technical report, strongly recommend that exploration should be focused on the silver potential with the following conclusions:
- The production of over 160 million ounces of silver from 1887-1981 at the Bunker Hill Silver Project should be investigated.
- The near surface historic Caledonia and Sierra Nevada Mines were bonanza grade silver producers in the past. These and other known occurrences of silver should be investigated.
- The confirmation drilling program, conducted in H1 2020, identified intercepts of 10 to 20 ounces per ton of silver, which should also be investigated.
- The J vein and Francis stopes hosted high grade silver mineralization, which should also be investigated.
In line with the recommendations contained within this report, the Company launched a first high grade silver focused exploration campaign in September 2020. The exploration program consists of 4,570 meters (15,000 feet) of diamond drilling from surface and underground focused on targets in the upper levels of the mine located in close proximity to existing infrastructure. Drilling is advancing on schedule with first drill results expected to be published in a few weeks’ time.
The Technical Report supports the disclosures made by the Company in its September 28, 2020 news release entitled, “Bunker Hill Provides Exploration Update and Announces Maiden Resource”, and its September 9, 2020 news release entitled, “Bunker Hill Mining Confirms Numerous High-Grade Silver Exploration Targets Following Digitisation of Historic Data”. The effective date of the Technical Report is September 29, 2020, and there are no material differences between the results announced in the news release and those contained in the report filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and available on the Company’s website (https://bunkerhillmining.com/). The technical report, entitled, “Technical Report For The Bunker Hill Mine, Coeur d’Alene Mining District, Shoshone County, Idaho, USA” written by Scott E. Wilson, CPG, SME-RM of Resource Development Associates, Inc. dated October 15, 2020 (the “Technical Report”) and prepared in accordance with Canadian Securities National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties (“NI 43-101”).
