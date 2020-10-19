ReWalk Robotics announces the Appointment of Randel E. Richner, BSN, MPH to its Board of Directors

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel and BERLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics. Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has approved the appointment of Randel Richner to the Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2020.

Ms. Richner is an experienced public health policy professional with over 30 years of experience in Medical Devices, Reimbursement Strategy and Health Care Policy

Ms. Richner’s extensive history experience in health policy, reimbursement, economics and data analytics includes serving as the industry representative on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (“CMS”) Medicare Coverage Advisory Committee; service on the Executive Dean’s Advisory Board at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health; establishing the global reimbursement and economics function at Boston Scientific as that organization’s Vice President of Global Government Affairs and Reimbursement and in founding Neocure, a firm that advised industry on health care policy.

Jeff Dykan, Chairman of ReWalk Robotics states, “As ReWalk advances its commercialization pathway, Randel has an ideal combination of operating industry knowledge and reimbursement policy establishment. Her decision to accept an appointment to our Board will benefit the entire industry with her participation in strategic decisions and in helping guide government policy for exoskeletons.”

Ms. Richner received a Master of Public Health in Health Policy and Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“Throughout my career, I have sought to enable access to breakthrough technologies as an important element of public health policy. Providing guidance with the ReWalk Board for business strategies that allow individuals to walk again matches my goals in advancing health options for the disabled community,” said Ms. Richner.

