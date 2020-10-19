 

Aptose Initiates Dosing of CG-806 in Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Phase 1 a/b Study of CG-806 in AML Initiates with Starting Dose of 450mg

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated agents that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced dosing of the first patient with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in a Phase 1 a/b clinical study with CG-806, the company’s oral kinase inhibitor that potently inhibits the wildtype and mutant forms of FLT3 and BTK, and suppresses select clusters of kinases that drive oncogenic signaling pathways. The investigational drug is the only known clinical agent that potently inhibits both FLT3 and BTK, giving it broad therapeutic potential across the spectrum of lymphoid and myeloid hematologic malignancies.

“We diligently and thoughtfully prepared for this trial,” said William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, “and we are grateful for the opportunity to treat relapsed or refractory AML patients with CG-806. The 450mg starting dose in AML patients was selected because that dose, when administered to CLL patients being treated in a separate Phase 1 a/b trial, appeared safe, well tolerated and achieved plasma exposure levels that effectively inhibited phospho-FLT3 activity, which is a key driver of AML.”  

Several clinical sites are screening patients for the Phase 1 a/b multicenter, open-label, dose escalation study of safety, pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics of CG-806 in ascending cohorts (3+3 design) to determine the maximum tolerated dose or recommended dose in patients with relapsed or refractory AML.

Separate from the AML trial, Aptose is conducting a Phase 1 a/b dose escalation study with CG-806 in patients with B-cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to current therapies.

About AML

Acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, is a heterogeneous and aggressive cancer of the bone marrow and blood that occurs in people of all ages, but is most common in adults older than 65. The American Cancer Society estimates this year that 19,940 people of all ages (11,090 men and boys and 8,850 women and girls) in the United States will be diagnosed with AML. AML has a poor prognosis and overall 5-year survival rate in adults of little more than 25 percent (for people younger than 20, the survival rate is 67 percent). Despite recent advances in the targeted treatment of AML, the majority of patients will relapse or remain refractory to current therapies and there remains a significant unmet need for new therapies.

