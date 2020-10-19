Beyond Air Presents Data Showing Anti-Coronavirus Activity of Nitric Oxide at the CHEST Annual Meeting 2020

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled nitric oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO (gNO) for the treatment of solid tumors and tumor metastases, today announced the presentation of data from its COVID-19 program at the CHEST Annual Meeting 2020, which is being held virtually from October 18th to 21st.

Data presented showed the following:

A single 2-hour exposure of OC43 human coronavirus to 250 ppm NO in vitro prior to infection of host cells resulted in a significant reduction in viral infectivity (1.4-log or 96% reduction) and a significant improvement in host cell viability (> 75%) over 7 days

Exposure of OC43 human coronavirus infected cells to 150-250 ppm NO intermittent exposure regimens (4 one-hour exposures over 7 hours) resulted in as much as a 46% increase in host cell viability

Exposure of OC43 human coronavirus infected cells to a 150 ppm NO intermittent exposure regimen (4 one-hour exposures over 7 hours per day for two days) resulted in complete inhibition of infectivity



“These data provide further evidence of the destructive power of nitric oxide against coronaviruses,” said Steve Lisi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air. “We are developing the LungFit system, which generates NO from ambient air for delivery to the human lung. We look forward to using LungFit in human studies to provide the evidence necessary to make the system available to patients for the treatment of viral infections of the lung.”

The final version of the e-poster is available on the CHEST 2020 website ( click here ), as well as on the Company’s website ( click here ).

About Beyond Air, Inc.

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company developing a revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System, LungFit, that uses NO generated from ambient air to deliver precise amounts of NO to the lungs for the potential treatment of a variety of pulmonary diseases. The LungFit can generate up to 400 ppm of NO, for delivery either continuously or for a fixed amount of time and has the ability to either titrate dose on demand or maintain a constant dose. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to develop treatments for pulmonary hypertension in various settings, in addition to treatments for respiratory tract infections that are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. Beyond Air is currently advancing its revolutionary LungFit for clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections such as SARS-CoV-2 and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). Additionally, Beyond Air is using ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system to target certain solid tumors in the pre-clinical setting. For more information, visit www.beyondair.net .