 

Thoma Bravo to Acquire AxiomSL

Transaction partners leading cloud-enabled financial risk management and regulatory reporting firm with sponsor known for accelerating growth and driving innovation

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity investment firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors, today announced an agreement to acquire a controlling interest in AxiomSL, a leading provider of cloud-enabled risk management and regulatory solutions for banking, investment management, broker dealers and commodity trading institutions. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded by CEO Alexander Tsigutkin and CTO Vladimir Etkin, AxiomSL serves the world's premier financial institutions through ControllerView, its intelligent data management and analytics platform. AxiomSL's platform provides cloud-based, risk management and regulatory solutions, which include over 5,000 risk and regulatory reports across 55 jurisdictions and 110 regulators.

AxiomSL's suite of software solutions has kept pace with risk management and regulatory reporting changes, and the company's dedication to client success has allowed the company to consistently grow market share. Upon closing, Thoma Bravo plans to use its deep expertise in enterprise software, proven operational capabilities and prior experience in complex financial technology markets to partner with AxiomSL's management team to grow AxiomSL's customer base and drive further innovation for critical risk management and regulatory solutions.

"Vlad and I are excited to partner with Thoma Bravo to take AxiomSL through the next phase of our growth journey," said Alex Tsigutkin, Founder and CEO, AxiomSL. "Thoma Bravo has a proven track record of accelerating innovation and growth at leading software companies, as well as a strong appreciation for our values of client success, integrity with accountability, excellence in innovation, diversity of perspectives and internal and external collaboration. AxiomSL's success is a testament to our partnership with the financial industry, and our growth is due in no small part to the contributions of Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV), who has been a critical partner for AxiomSL for the past three years as we grew the franchise at a record pace."

