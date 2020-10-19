 

Essent Group Ltd. Announces Amended and Extended $625 Million Credit Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 13:30  |  32   |   |   

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today announced that it has amended its credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) to increase the total facility from $500 million to $625 million with terms that provide for:

  • An increase in the revolving credit facility from $275 million to $300 million;
  • The issuance of an additional $100 million non-amortizing term loan;
  • The revolving credit facility and term loans maturing concurrently in October 2023;
  • An option to increase the Credit Facility to $775 million.

The proceeds of the additional term loan issued, as well as cash at our holding company, were used at closing to pay down all amounts drawn under the revolving credit facility. Borrowings under the Credit Facility are available for working capital and general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, capital contributions to Essent’s insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries.

“We are very pleased with the amended terms of the facility, which we believe are reflective of Essent’s strong financial profile,” said Mark Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The increase of the commitment under the credit facility, and the extension of the maturity to October 2023, further enhances our already strong capital and liquidity position and adds to our financial flexibility.”

Borrowings under the revolving credit facility and term loan will accrue interest at a floating rate tied to a standard short-term borrowing index, selected at the Company’s option, plus an applicable margin. On the closing date, the minimum interest rate for any borrowings was 1-Month LIBOR plus 2.0%. The obligations under the Credit Facility are secured by certain assets of Essent Group Ltd., excluding the stock and assets of its insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries. Additional details related to the terms and conditions of the Credit Facility are included in the credit agreement, which will be filed with the Securities Exchange Commission as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., BofA Securities, Inc., and RBC Capital Markets acted as joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners for the Credit Facility. Associated Bank, N.A., Citizens Bank, N.A., KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., and U.S. Bank National Association also acted as joint lead arrangers.

About the Company:

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.

Source: Essent Group Ltd.

Essent Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, Global Investor Counsel, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of the Important October 19 Deadline ...
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
Hyatt Announces Plans for Andaz Lisbon
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Essent Group Ltd. Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call For November 6, 2020
09.10.20
Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $399.2 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes